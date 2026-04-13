Madelyn Cline Just Rocked One of Summer’s Hottest Trends at Coachella

For those of us who didn’t snag a ticket to Coachella this year, we spent the majority of the weekend scrolling, living vicariously through those who attended the music and art festival in Southern California. From streaming Bieberchella from the comfort of our own living room to poring over the most fashion-forward moments on Instagram, we stayed booked and busy this weekend.

And while we spotted several trends—think crochet, chunky belts and statement boots—on the festival’s most fashionable attendees, we also saw a certain actress wearing what is going to be one of summer’s hottest trends: ruffled bloomers.

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline attended Coachella with several girlfriends—including content creator Alix Earle—in a standout ensemble. The 28-year-old actress opted for a sunny yellow cropped tank top, which she paired with the aforementioned black ruffled micro shorts. Cline slung a black belt with a silver buckle loosely around her waist, and further accessorized with a pair of oversized orange-tinted sunglasses, layers of bracelets and a necklace that appeared to be made out of pop tabs. A pair of black over-the-knee, thigh-high boots completed her edgy, festival-ready outfit.

If you’re looking to snag Cline’s style, either for Weekend 2 of Coachella or your upcoming summer social calendar, here’s a similar pair of black bloomers you can quickly “add to cart.”

Free People

These soft, pull-on bloomers are ones you’ll reach for all season long, as they can be dressed up or down. Plus, they’re available in white and peach to match almost any outfit in your wardrobe.

Earle, who knows how to put together an incredibly on-trend Coachella look herself, shared a TikTok video of herself, Cline and other girlfriends (including Kristin Konefal and Sally Carden) as they showed off their festival-ready ’fits.

“Alix and Madelyn the duo we never knew we needed !!!!” one of Earle’s 8.3 million followers on the platform commented. “No way ur just casually hanging out with [madelyn] cline,” someone else chimed.

More Coachella ’fits from Cline

While fans clearly couldn’t get enough of Earle and Cline linking up, the South Carolina native, who is also known from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and a two-episode arc on Stranger Things, kicked off the weekend of Coachella activities with designer Rachel Zoe. Cline attended the television personality’s “Zoeasis dinner” on Thursday, April 9 in nearby Indian Wells, Calif.

Madelyn Cline | Michael Simon/Getty Images

Cline went for a casual vibe for the celebrity-packed VIP dinner, opting for a cropped Jim Morrison band tee, frayed denim shorts in a light wash and a pair of pointed-toe black boots. She posed for snapshots alongside Zoe and fellow attendees, including models Winnie Harlow and Sara Sampaio.

While it’s not confirmed whether or not Cline plans to attend part two of Coachella this weekend, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more summer fashion inspo from the star.

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