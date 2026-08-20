Nicole Kidman’s Serene Vacation Photos Have Fans Hyping Up Her Natural Curls

Following a family vacation to Iceland, Academy Award winning actor Nicole Kidman shared a selection of snapshots from her getaway with her 11.1 million Instagram followers—many of whom are making a very similar observation.

The first slide in Kidman’s photo dump featured the Practical Magic star aboard a yacht while she casually perched her chin on one hand and looked off into the distance over her shoulder, a soft smile playing on her lips. The 59-year-old Hollywood star sported voluminous curly locks, which were also displayed in the second slide of her carousel. Kidman’s gorgeous, natural curl pattern drew the attention of many of her followers, who chimed into the comments section to remark upon her hair.

“Here for the curls 🙌,” one fan wrote.

“Curls are the best,” someone else added. “Reminds me of your early movies 💛.”

“look at those curls!!! 😍😍,” another user gushed.

Additionally, Kidman showcased a photograph of herself relaxing in a hot tub while clad in a baby blue swimsuit, her curls secured atop her head in a chic topknot. She also shared a black and white snap as she examined a bottle of wine and images alongside her sister, Antonia Kidman, and daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“Beautiful country, trip of a lifetime,” Kidman wrote in her caption. “@ritzcarltonyachtcollection, thank you for being so kind to my family and guests. We love you Iceland!! 🇮🇸.”

During her getaway with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in Iceland, Kidman was also photographed in a monochromatic black ensemble as she posed against the watercraft’s railing and, in another slide, enjoyed a martini during happy hour.

“😍 that is the dream. ❤️,” one fan noted of the vacation snaps.

“I really like the candid shots of you. 😍,” someone else remarked.

“Elegant as always! ❤,” another follower declared.

It appears that Kidman is making the most of her downtime during the summer months before her work schedule ramps up this fall. On Sept. 18, Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 film, will hit theaters, seeing Kidman reprise her role as Gillian Owens opposite Sandra Bullock, who plays her sister, Sally Owens. She is also set to reprise her role as Kay Scarpetta in Season 2 of the Prime Video series Scarpetta, though a release date for the next season has not yet been announced. Stay tuned!

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