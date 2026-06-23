How to Steal Paige Spiranac’s Effortless Summertime Staple Look

Paige Spiranac’s latest Instagram post has us ready to hit the links in style. The content creator and former professional golfer shared a photo dump from the green on Monday, June 22, in which she showcased her casual athleisure, complete with some summer staple accessories, for a round of golf.

Spiranac opted for a low-cut gray tank top, which she paired with a white mini skort. The 33-year-old Colorado native accessorized simply with silver hoop earrings and tortoise shell sunglasses, while her blonde locks were pulled back in a casual, perky ponytail. Adding to Spiranac’s summery aesthetic was the former Division I golfer’s short red manicure, a perfectly bright hue for the season. Throughout the five images, she posed alongside her golf bag, including covers from Swag Golf Co., and offered up various poses for the camera.

“Home on the range⛳️☀️,” Spiranac captioned her carousel, drawing in plenty of commentary from fans with her photos.

“Best place to be!! ⛳️,” one account replied.

“Great as always Paige. Have a fantastic week! 🙂,” someone else wished.

“Absolutely gorgeous🔥🔥😍😍😍,” another user wrote.

Whether you have a tee time in your future or are just looking to spruce up the athleisure section of your closet this summer, shop a few SI Lifestyle-approved picks below that will have you channeling Spiranac’s summer energy in no time.

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Joah Brown

This super cute V-neck tank is made with the brand’s flexrib® fabric for comfort, while the racerback style gives it a sporty edge.

Alo Yoga

A go-to brand for a cute and trendy pieces, this pleated tennis skirt features built-in shorts with pockets so you can keep a spare tee (or your cell phone) handy.

QUAY

While Spiranac tagged her sunnies as Warby Parker frames, we love this oversized pair from the new QUAY x Nader Sisters collab. They will go with anything and everything in your wardrobe this summer!

Quince

Hoop earrings are a jewelry box staple, and if you’re in the market for a new pair, snag these ones from Quince while they are on sale for 35% off. Made from 100% recycled sterling silver, they are incredibly durable and will become ones you reach for regularly.

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