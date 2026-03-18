Paige Spiranac’s Pink Athleisure Set Is Perfect for Spring: Get the Look

When it comes to cute athleisure ’fits, Paige Spiranac is our girl. The content creator and former professional golfer regularly hits the links in adorable sets, from tanks and leggings to crop tops and skirts, and her latest pairing is one we’d love to add to our wardrobe ASAP.

In a March 17 Instagram reel, the 32-year-old Colorado native teed up in a pink bra top and mini skirt combo that is the perfect color for spring. After following through on her shot, Spiranac playfully twirled one of her blonde pigtails and smiled for the camera.

She captioned her video post with a trio of appropriate emojis: “💕⛳️☀️.”

View Spiranac’s reel here.

While she didn’t specify what brand of athleisure she was wearing in her video, you can channel Spiranac’s style on the golf course—or your yoga mat—with this Alo Yoga set.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Alo Yoga

This sweet pink color is the perfect shade for spring, when our wardrobes often shift from dark, moody winter hues to something a little softer for warmer days ahead.

We love this light support bra top for yoga days and hot girl walks alike, while the matching mini skirt offers built in shorts—a must for holding the essentials, no matter where you are. Pair with the matching Cropped Accolade Crewneck ($128) on chillier spring days for the complete three-piece set.

While Spiranac did not cite this particular outfit as being from Alo Yoga, she’s a huge fan of the athleisure brand, and is often spotted out on the golf course in picks from the clothing company. Fellow celebrities Kendall Jenner and Ellie Thumann are also frequently spotted in Alo Yoga.

More of Spiranac’s spring wardrobe essentials

A day prior to sharing her Instagram reel, Spiranac to took social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to showcase yet another spring wardrobe staple: a cute bucket hat. She paired the striped Anine Bing accessory with a pair of black sunglasses, hoop earrings and a white top.

Love a good bucket hat pic.twitter.com/Fl1hXhhUPE — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 16, 2026

“Love a good bucket hat,” she wrote in her caption, officially giving the spring and summertime headwear staple her approval. Shop Spiranac’s accessory below.

Anine Bing

This French terry hat features a black-and-white striped pattern, and is perfect for throwing in your golf bag or purse this season.

More fashion and beauty content