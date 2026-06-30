Get the Look: How to Recreate Olandria Carthen’s Glam From the BET Awards 2026

We’ve already broken down Olandria Carthen’s gorgeous canary yellow Theophilio gown from the BET Awards 2026 red carpet, and now it’s time for a bit of a deeper dive: The former Love Island USA star’s glam for the occasion.

Carthen, who was styled by The Reismans for the Sunday, June 28 event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, also worked with hairstylist Ricky Wing and makeup artist Kimora Mulan. Following the awards ceremony, which honors Black culture through standout achievements in the entertainment industry, Mulan shared a full breakdown of her client’s look on Instagram.

Olandria Carthen | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

“Let’s break the glam down, shall we?” Mulan wrote in her caption. “BUT FIRST everybody say thank you to @anastasiabeverlyhills.”

Below, shop each of the Anastasia Beverly Hills products that made up Carthen’s gorgeous glam.

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Anastasia Beverly Hills

A blurring foundation that provides medium to full coverage, the formula lasts for up to 12 hours, so you don’t have to worry about touch ups, whether you’re hitting the red carpet or going out for date night.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Craft the perfect hair-like strokes with this product, which results in the appearance of microbladed brows—without the need for semi-permanent makeup.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

A beautiful deep brown, this full-pigment liner creates a matte finish that can be worn alone or layered with a gloss or lipstick.

Sephora

Our favorite component of Carthen’s glam is this incredible lip duo, which combines a deep black violet hue with a soft caramel nude hue for a beautiful custom color. The brand’s new “hybrid gel-balm” hydrates while providing a shiny, beautiful flush of pigment.

We aren’t the only ones totally taken with Carthen’s glam, either, as plenty of fans chimed into the comments section of Mulan’s Instagram post to share their feedback.

“Always so amazed with your talents😍,” one person wrote.

“BEST GLAM OF THE NIGHT,” someone else declared.

“@anastasiabeverlyhills is like our fairy godmother for makeup atp 😭💗,” another user stated.

“Kimora you keep outdoing yourself. This is my favorite look of Ola’s. Just gorgeous,” a follower gushed.

While on the red carpet on Sunday evening, Carthen chatted about everything from her ensemble to her latest investment—a home she purchased and is decorating to feel uniquely “Olandria.”

“My favorite color is pink, so I want to add some fun,” she told E! News of the creative interior design she’s implementing in her new pad that mirrors her fashion sense. “Whether that’s some color or shapes. This is actually mine now, so I don’t have to do what everyone else is doing for to be aesthetically pleasing or anything.”

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