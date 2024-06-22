Sabrina Carpenter’s New Baby Pink Manicure Is Just Like Her Album: ‘Short n’ Sweet’
Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album and her latest manicure have one thing in common: they are both Short ’n Sweet. The singer, who is releasing her sixth studio project on Aug. 23, also just announced tour dates for the highly-anticipated project. The 25-year-old will start out in Columbus on Sept. 23 and wrap up in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, according to her Instagram post. For the pic, she was photographed laying on the ground in a full-glam look, including her signature rosy, glowy cheeks, while her long blonde locks sprawled around her with the tour dates written in a box next to her head.
Carpenter rocked a cute and girly minimalist manicure featuring clean, soft pink natural nails—very similar to but slightly more opaque than the viral OPI Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny combo.
“THE SHORT N’ SWEET TOUR!!!!!! in north america, with special guests @amaarae @wiffygriffy & @thedeclanmckenna Make sure you head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues June 25 at 10 am local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access to ticketsI can’t wait to be singing with you all soon💋:’),” the Pennsylvania native captioned the June 20 post that she shared with her 36.2 million followers.
Carpenter has had an incredibly successful past few months, as she opened for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” earlier this year (and sang with the 34-year-old legend on stage). She also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and New York’s Governors Ball. Her two recent singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 10, and are battling each other for the song of the summer. Either way, the former Disney Channel star is winning.