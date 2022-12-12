Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous in Head-to-Toe Pink After Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star wore a sparkly pink sweater, tights and heels.

Selena Gomez. Gotham/Getty Images

Selena Gomez joined her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short for a surprise cameo in the duo’s opening monologue of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 10.

Gomez, 30, also popped in during a Father of the Bride skit later in the show, for which she wore a hot pink, sparkly sweater from the fall-winter 2022-2023 Valentino Pink PP Collection.

The “My Mind & Me” singer paired the embroidered wool sweater with pink tights and the designer’s sky-high pink patent leather platform pumps. Her hair was styled in a high half pony and she accessorized with bold, winged liner and hoop earrings.

Gomez’s trendy Barbiecore look has recently been spotted on celebrities like Camila Cabello, Heidi Klum, Mindy Kaling and Megan Fox.

The official SNL Instagram account shared a photo of the trio from the show’s opening monologue, in which Gomez rocked a black sleeveless dress, black heels and the similar half-up, half-down hairstyle, captioning the post, “🕵️🕵️‍♀️🕵️.”

“Only Legends In The Building,” commented one follower, while another one said, “Selena!! That was so sweet that she stopped by!! This trio is the best!!!”

“Best episode this season,” said one viewer, while an additional commenter said, “When I was a kid growing up loving Selena on the Disney channel and loving Steve Martin’s movies I never would’ve thought that they’d become such good friends and that makes me so happy! ❤️❤️.”

This morning, the three actors were each recognized for their work on the show when nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced.

Selena Gomez arrives at the SNL afterparty in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, while Martin and Short were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The award ceremony will air on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and honors the best film and television performances of 2022.

Meanwhile, the final SNL episode of 2022 will air on Saturday, Dec. 17, with host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo.

