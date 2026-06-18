Paige Spiranac Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Fashion Trend at U.S. Open

Prior to the first round of the U.S. Open teeing off today, Thursday, June 18, content creator Paige Spiranac got a peek behind the curtain at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. The former professional golfer was on site for the tournament’s practice round yesterday and shared several snapshots with her social media followers while on the ground.

The 33-year-old Colorado native sported her typical casual athleisure for the occasion, including a white tank top paired with a trendy summer staple: capri pants. Spiranac’s navy gingham pair featured white lace detail on the waistline and legs, and appear to be made by swimwear and apparel brand Frankies Bikinis.

Excited to watch the first round tomorrow! Who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/E8Euu7TxbG — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 18, 2026

Spiranac wore her blonde locks up in a a perky ponytail and accessorized her outfit simply with hoop earrings and white tennis shoes. In one of her two posts published to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, June 17, the former Division I golfer shared her excitement over the tournament and asked her 1.1 million followers on the platform who they are rooting for.

“I would love to see a vintage Jordan Spieth performance,” one fan replied.

“Since Rory got his I want Scottie to get the grand slam,” someone else added.

“I’d like to see an underdog win it,” another user wrote. “Scottie Scheffler has won enough. Time for Rory, Brooks, Bryson, Day, Jordan maybe Fleetwood to step up.”

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Revolve

These vintage-inspired capris are modernized with a stretchy lace waistband and coordinated cuffs. And while Spiranac opted to pair the standout pants with a white tank, you can purchase the matching Jay Cotton Jersey Halter Top ($95) to complete the set.

Earlier this week, Spiranac stayed on theme with the U.S. Open by hilariously recreating a video from 2016 alongside Barstool Sports personality Trent Ryan in which she shot a golf ball off a tee placed between the blogger’s teeth. This time around, they partnered up with Dunkin’ and Spiranac shot a glazed Munchkin donut hole off the tee perched in Ryan’s mouth. Watch the clip here.

While it’s unclear whether or not Spiranac will be on the ground for the remainder of the U.S. Open, the tournament, which runs through Sunday, June 21, is available to watch on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

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