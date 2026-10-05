Taylor Swift Just Put Her Stamp of Approval on This Classic Autumn Pattern: Shop It Here
ICYMI, Taylor Swift made a cameo on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. During pal Dakota Johnson’s opening monologue on Oct. 3, the 14-time Grammy Award winner popped by to joke about their friendship and the Verity star’s love life. While Swift’s appearance was brief, she received plenty of love from the crowd, and days later, we’re still thinking about the picture-perfect fall outfit she wore for the occasion.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The “Cleveland!” singer wore a gorgeous plaid off-the-shoulder mini dress by SIMKHAI ($595) from the designer’s fall 2026 women’s collection. The dress, which features a draped bodice with ruching throughout the waist, is made up of a gorgeous black, brown and white color scheme and is currently available for preorder.
As for the remainder of Swift’s outfit, the 36-year-old newlywed styled the dress with a pair of knee-high boots and wore a gold chain belt around her waist. All in all, the ensemble simply screamed “fall.”
If you’re looking to emulate Swift’s look but need to stick to a budget, you’re in luck! In addition to tracking down her actual dress, we found several similar options that you can shop while making less of a dent into your savings account. Get ready to “add to cart” below!
Shop plaid dresses for fall inspired by Taylor Swift
Wells Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $148 (fwrd.com)
Snag Swift’s dress in a different color palette at a major discount! A white plaid version of the garment is currently on sale through FWRD’s website.
Asymmetric Cotton Checkered Dress, $89.99 (shop.mango.com)
This is a great option that emulates the singer’s look without breaking the bank. Mango’s asymmetrical dress features similar ruching throughout the bodice and an equally appropriate color palette for the season.
Plaid Off-Shoulder Asymmetrical Metal Detail A-line Mini Dress, $37.90 (shopcider.com)
In addition to an off-the-shoulder silhouette and plaid pattern, this Cider mini dress features cute buttons up the front.
Confirmed Trendsetter Dress, $52 (wildoakboutique.com)
We love the chocolate brown and blue color combo on this ruched mini with an asymmetrical neckline.
Oakleigh Mini Dress, $78 (altardstate.com)
While a bit of a departure from the neckline of Swift’s garment, this mini is perfect for the fall season, whether you’re going out for date night or meeting your girlfriends for a weekend brunch.
More fashion content from SI Lifestyle
Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.