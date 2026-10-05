Taylor Swift Just Put Her Stamp of Approval on This Classic Autumn Pattern: Shop It Here

ICYMI, Taylor Swift made a cameo on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. During pal Dakota Johnson’s opening monologue on Oct. 3, the 14-time Grammy Award winner popped by to joke about their friendship and the Verity star’s love life. While Swift’s appearance was brief, she received plenty of love from the crowd, and days later, we’re still thinking about the picture-perfect fall outfit she wore for the occasion.

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The “Cleveland!” singer wore a gorgeous plaid off-the-shoulder mini dress by SIMKHAI ($595) from the designer’s fall 2026 women’s collection. The dress, which features a draped bodice with ruching throughout the waist, is made up of a gorgeous black, brown and white color scheme and is currently available for preorder.

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As for the remainder of Swift’s outfit, the 36-year-old newlywed styled the dress with a pair of knee-high boots and wore a gold chain belt around her waist. All in all, the ensemble simply screamed “fall.”

If you’re looking to emulate Swift’s look but need to stick to a budget, you’re in luck! In addition to tracking down her actual dress, we found several similar options that you can shop while making less of a dent into your savings account. Get ready to “add to cart” below!

Shop plaid dresses for fall inspired by Taylor Swift

FWRD

Snag Swift’s dress in a different color palette at a major discount! A white plaid version of the garment is currently on sale through FWRD’s website.

Mango

This is a great option that emulates the singer’s look without breaking the bank. Mango’s asymmetrical dress features similar ruching throughout the bodice and an equally appropriate color palette for the season.

Cider

In addition to an off-the-shoulder silhouette and plaid pattern, this Cider mini dress features cute buttons up the front.

Wild Oak Boutique

We love the chocolate brown and blue color combo on this ruched mini with an asymmetrical neckline.

Altar’d State

While a bit of a departure from the neckline of Swift’s garment, this mini is perfect for the fall season, whether you’re going out for date night or meeting your girlfriends for a weekend brunch.

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