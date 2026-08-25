Simone Biles Brings Cool Streetwear Vibes to Colts Preseason Game-Day ’Fit

In the words of Simone Biles, “we’re soooo back.” The 2026 NFL preseason is in full swing, and the most decorated gymnast of all time is supporting her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, as he takes to the field with his new team.

For the team’s second preseason game, which took place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22, Biles sported a streetwear-inspired look to watch the Colts take on the Atlanta Falcons. The professional gymnast opted for a cute black Colts tank top paired with cozy-looking black cargo pants and a pair of flats. Biles accessorized with a diamond-encrusted “Owens” necklace, along with a watch, pinky ring, hand chain and a pair of diamond huggie earrings, all of which she showed off for her TikTok followers.

“Sorry to disappoint, I didn’t get anything custom-made for this game,” Biles, who is known for her incredibly unique game-day outfits, quipped in her “get ready with me” video. “Because Jonathan was still deciding between numbers. It is official, he will be wearing No. 38 this season.”

She also mused about the weather while getting ready, hoping for a warm day while choosing to forego a jacket. Biles noted that she was also unaware of the stadium’s bag policy, hoping that the small black and white Chanel purse she chose for the day would be permitted into the stadium.

In her Instagram recap from the preseason game, which the Colts unfortunately lost by a final score of 34-6, Biles shared an adorable black and white snap of herself and her hubby locking pinkies on the field. She also included a pic of the field from her seat, a frame of the A-lister athletes smiling for the camera and a couple of cute car selfies.

Plenty of Biles’s 11.8 million Instagram followers chimed into the comments section in order to welcome the couple to Indianapolis. While Owens played the 2025 NFL season with the Chicago Bears, this will be his first with the Colts after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in March.

“Welcome to Indy! 💙,” one excited follower wrote.

“ready for the goated game fits!!” another comment read, while someone else concurred “Can’t wait to see all your new game gear this season! ❤️❤️.”

“So good to see you in Colts gear! Gooooo Colts!! 💙🤍,” an additional follower cheered.

“Excited for football but most excited for the all the cute outfits coming 🤗😩🫶🏻,” one person noted.

After the Colts play their final preseason game this Saturday, Aug. 29, against the Detroit Lions, the team will kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Baltimore Ravens.

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