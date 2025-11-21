Sydney Sweeney Rocks Unique Layered Look for Upcoming Appearance on Popular Game Show
If we polled 100 people in our studio audience, we doubt a majority of them would guess the latest stylish celeb to stop by Family Feud. Show us “Sydney Sweeney!” (This is the part where you’d imagine us pointing to that big Family Feud scoreboard.)
“It’s time to play the feud!”
The popular actress—who’s been all over the world the past few months promoting her biopic Christy—is already preparing to head out on her next press tour in support of the upcoming thriller The Housemaid. The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Freida McFadden.
As part of the press tour, the cast will stop by Celebrity Family Feud, where they’ll compete in an episode themed as “The Housemaid vs. The Real Housewives,” playing against cast members from the beloved Bravo reality TV franchise. And in a teaser for the upcoming episode, the actress gave fashionistas everywhere a lesson in layering with a unique, dimensional look.
Styling & glam
In promotional footage released ahead of the episode, Sweeney wore an outfit that combined all the best parts of autumnal fashion.
For her base layer, the actress wore a gray collared shirt with the long sleeves rolled up for a more casual look. On top of that, she layered a maroon cardigan, which she buttoned up to the top for a seasonal high-neck moment. Then came a twist in the form of a crisp white structured tank with a deep V-neckline and thin straps. Sweeney’s ensemble was finished with a black tubetop-style mini dress that featured a festive bow detail on the front, which was fitted to her form for a perfect hourglass silhouette.
The actress opted to forgo any major accessories, likely given the many layers of the look, except for her pointed-toe white pumps. She left her signature blonde tresses parted down the middle, styled in relaxed waves so that they sat casually on her shoulders (with the episode possibly filmed before her recent hair transformation). Meanwhile, her makeup was a play on neutrals and pinks, with rosy cheeks, muted eyeshadows and matte lips being the name of the game.
Show details
According to Us Weekly, Sweeney will be joined on The Housemaid side by her fellow cast members Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sarah Cooper, as well as the film’s director and producer Paul Feig. Competing opposite the cast on The Real Housewives side, fans can expect to see Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga and Alexia Nepola.
You can catch their Celebrity Family Feud episode on ABC on Dec. 4, and The Housemaid is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 19!