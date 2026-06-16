Taylor Swift’s Latest Outfit Is So ‘Midnights’-Coded: Shop the Look

Taylor Swift was spotted walking into Electric Lady Studios in New York City’s Greenwich Village on Monday, June 15, sparking headlines for multiple reasons: the possibility that the 14-time Grammy Award winner is recording new music and her incredibly Midnights-coded ensemble for the occasion.

The aesthetic of Swift’s 2022 project, her 10th studio album, leans heavily into vintage, retro vibes, and this display of autumnal tones at the start of summer is making us dream of cooler fall days. Swift’s 1970s-inspired look consisted of a polo sweater top paired with relaxed denim, and the “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer pulled the entire ‘fit together with a trio of cognac-toned accessories, including a purse, belt and platform heels.

Taylor Swift | Aeon/Getty Images

The 36-year-old superstar’s latest outfit is a masterclass in how to look pulled together by adding a pop of color to your wardrobe through coordinated accessories. Snag her style by shopping a few SI Lifestyle-approved picks below.

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Boden

While Swift’s exact Guest in Residence cashmere polo is sold out, achieve a similar vibe with this caramel-colored knit top with contrasting light pink piping.

Madewell

A high-waisted jean with patch pockets in the front, this pair of stretchy denim is made of a cotton-elastane blend for ultimate comfort.

Coach

This gorgeous leather bag with gold trim is one that will go with just about anything in your wardrobe, and the classic silhouette will have you reaching for it for years to come.

J.Crew Factory

A good belt is a wardrobe staple, and one in a pecan leather with gold hardware will become your new everyday accessory.

Larroudé

While Swift opted for Gucci shoes, these offer a similar vibe at a much more affordable price point. Snag the slip-on platform heels while they’re half off!

Only time will tell whether or not Swift was breezing into the recording studio to work on her 13th album, but in the meantime, you can channel the award-winning artist’s style with ease by shopping the similar picks above.

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