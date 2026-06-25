We’re Never Getting Over Zendaya’s $34.99 ‘Spider-Man’-Inspired Vintage Red Carpet Look

Our style-loving spidey senses have been tingling all week long, courtesy of Zendaya and her latest round of red carpet looks.

While the proverbial honeymoon may be over when it comes to the star’s headline-making red carpet choices for her 2026 film, The Drama, her habit of “method dressing” has only grown stronger as she promotes her next release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Working with her stylist, the always iconic Law Roach, Zendaya has already played with plenty of vintage looks thus far, including a to-die-for John Galliano dress from the designer’s SS97 The Circus Collection, which featured some cheeky spiderweb detailing.

Still, there’s one particular look the actor rocked this past week that we can’t get out of our minds—and, truth be told, it’s mostly because of the price-point.

On Wednesday, June 24, the actor walked the red carpet at the film’s photo call in Paris while sporting a vintage, oversized Spider-Man T-shirt as a mini dress. And in true Zendaya fashion, she accessorized the seemingly simple piece to perfection.

Styling the top with a classic pair of crisp white pumps and shimmering silver accessories, including dangling statement earrings and a chunky watch, the look merged effortlessly cool vibes with high-fashion glam. Her short tresses were parted to the side in waves, while her makeup was a glowy mix of pinks and browns. Her dark manicure was the perfect finishing touch, giving the entire ensemble plenty of added edge.

Needless to say, the unique red carpet moment quickly caught the eyes of fashion fans, and their attention was further captured when Roach took to his Instagram Story that same day to share more details. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the stylist revealed that he and Zendaya had curated the vintage top from eBay, paying just $34.99 for the pre-owned item. Over a screenshot of the original seller’s listing, Roach wrote, “Style doesn’t always have to cost a fortune,” tagging the reseller.

This year has certainly been one for the books for Zendaya, as the actor has been lighting up our feeds for months with countless fashion-forward looks and viral moments.

In total, she’s set to star in an impressive four films before the end of 2026. These include A24’s aforementioned release, The Drama, which hit theaters back in early April. Up next, she’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, followed shortly thereafter by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are slated to release on July 17 and July 31, respectively. Finally, she’ll close out the year with an appearance in Dune: Part Three, premiering on December 18.

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