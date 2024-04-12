Suki Waterhouse Gets Candid About ‘Humbling’ Postpartum Life, Giving Herself Grace
Suki Waterhouse is opening up about the reality of postpartum life and ignoring the pressure on new moms to “bounce back.” The singer, who is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, shared a bare-faced mirror selfie with her 4.1 million Instagram followers alongside an honest message about how she’s doing in the fourth trimester.
The 32-year-old, who welcomed her baby with her boyfriend, actor Robert Pattinson, 37, earlier this month, donned a muted pink triangle bralette, high-waisted gray underwear from Frida Mom and a floor-length cozy, chunky knit cardigan. Her blonde locks were loose and tousled in the pic.
“the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period,” the London native captioned the April 8 series of pics, walking followers through all the emotions that come with new motherhood.
She served a soft smolder in the first snap, then stuck her tongue out and held up a peace sign in the next. The Daisy Jones & The Six star held a baby bottle in one hand and her iPhone with a sleek black case in the other.
“👏👏👏😍,” Salma Hayek applauded.
“You’re beautiful and the women’s body is wonderful !” Sabina Socol chimed.
“Thank you for being so real about what we go through after we deliver our precious angels. The hormones, the sleepless nights., the sheer joy and wonder of how such a little human can make your heart burst. It's a journey, take the time and heal and enjoy. Life takes one whole new meaning now. You are a mom. The greatest gift. Wish you health and happiness,” one fan gushed, thanking Waterhouse for her sweet, refreshing message and vulnerability.
“mother is literally mothering right now,” another joked.
Postpartum life certainly hasn’t slowed Waterhouse down in terms of her career, however, as she just dropped two new singles, “My Fun” and “Faded,” on April 11.