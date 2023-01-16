Look: Addison Rae Is a Mini Marilyn Monroe

Addison Rae. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Addison Rae is known to be a fashion-forward trendsetter. But, she also knows how to throw it back and give a vintage look the attention it deserves. The TikTok star attended the Golden Globes Awards event in Los Angeles on Jan. 10 in a flirty white midi dress featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.

The dress bore a sweet and nostalgic resemblance to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress from her 1955 film The Seven Year Itch.

Rae paired the monochromatic look with white peep-toe platform heels, a gold pendant and bold red lip. Her hair was styled into a high ponytail.

Addison Rae attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rae has been turning heads on every red carpet and magazine cover—even her bikinis go viral. She works closely with stylist Ryan Hastings, who likes to think outside the box when dressing celebrities for events.

“The process has been perfect; I simply just trust his vision,” Rae told Vogue. “[Ryan] never shies away from asking me what I feel the most confident and comfortable in, and I think that’s why everything reads beautifully. I feel confident. And Ryan helps me get there effortlessly.”

Rita Watnick, fashion legend and founder of LILY et Cie, worked with Hastings to dress Rae for the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

“In a way, this reminded me of a long time ago when we dressed Kate [Moss], Winona [Ryder] and Naomi [Campbell] in vintage during the ’90s,” Watnick explained. “They were very young at the time, and everyone wanted to dress them, but they were intent on charting this independent path where they could define [what] ‘well dressed’ meant for themselves. Fashion was a part of how they shaped their futures….I don’t know what our future is with Addison, but she’s been incredibly gracious, and this was a moment where [she] decided to go her own way.”

