Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Figure in Barbie-Inspired Lingerie Set

Bella Hadid. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is finally hopping on the Barbiecore trend that ruled 2022. Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Kamie Crawford, Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa and more A-list celebs sported all-pink looks throughout last year and Hadid won’t be left out.

The 26-year-old shared a stunning photo on Instagram of herself in a magenta Victoria’s Secret lingerie set, including a garter attached to sheer pink stockings and a pair of long bedazzled gloves.

Hadid posed for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign alongside SI Swimsuit alum Barbara Palvin and model Taylor Hill.

She captioned the photo with a pink heart and a bow and tagged a series of accounts to attribute the iconic look: “@gabriellak_j @camille.summersvalli @raulmartinez1024 @marcelogutierrez @evaniefrausto @nailglam.”

Hadid showed off her toned abs and long legs in the Jan. 25 post that garnered 1.25 million likes.

“Motion to speak to our younger selves with the same sincerity and confidence as @bellahadid,” Victoria’s Secret captioned a sweet promo video for the holiday collection. The British Fashion Awards model of the year made a heart motion with her hands and posed for the camera in a pink strapless bustier corset and high-waisted underwear.

“Dear my younger self,” she began in a voiceover message. “I just want to tell you how proud I am of you. You’re sensitive and in fact you are the most tender person I know. You are hardworking, empathetic and powerful, all while managing to be kind. Every morning when I wake up, I think of how good you look in your own skin, fresh out of the shower and feel confident to take on the day. But most of all, you’re always there for me, and I cherish you. Love, your older self.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!