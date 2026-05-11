Fans Applaud Ilona Maher’s Latest Tip for Weight Training in the Gym

When it comes to hitting the gym, even Olympic athletes like Ilona Maher sometimes feel a little self-conscious. The bronze medalist took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10 to get vulnerable about being critical of herself while weight training.

Atop a video in which she flexed her muscles in front of a mirror while clad in a sports bra, shorts and sneakers, Maher penned the following message: “Mirrors in the gym are interesting to me because what do you mean I just squatted almost 300lbs but I’m still judging how my belly looks.”

The rugby sevens athlete doubled down on her thoughts in her caption, where she wrote: “I think there are positives and negatives to mirrors in gyms. I don’t think we actually need to be looking at them as much as we do. Maybe some form correction but a lot of lifting is about proprioception. I find myself constantly judging myself and flexing in the gym mirrors instead of going by the massive weights and movements I am able to accomplish. Let it be more about WHAT YOUR BODY CAN DO.”

Clearly, Maher’s message to consider reframing the use of mirrors in the gym struck a chord with many of her 5.4 million followers on the platform, as tons of folks chimed into the comments section of her post in agreement.

“THIS,” model Sixtine Rouyre wrote.

“Same,” fitness model Cranon Worford concurred.

“Felt that,” a fan chimed. “One of the powerlifting gyms I go to has nooooo mirrors at all and it’s pretty nice to not be distracted by either a. How good I look LOL or b. Whatever imperfection I’m focused on and bothered by that day.”

“You are strong and beautiful and such a great role model for women (I’m 70 and lived with a different set of messages),” someone else penned. “Please keep advocating for strong as beautiful-there are so many of us who need your example!”

Maher’s latest Instagram reel is just one example of the 29-year-old Vermont native’s use of her social media platforms to promote body positivity. In late February, she shared an impactful video on her feed to issue a “gentle but firm reminder that it is O.K. to exist in a bigger body.” Once again, the viral clip was well received from followers who applauded Maher’s use of her platform for good.

“Don’t you ever change! You are amazing, strong and influential!! Please take up even more space than you need 😍,” one user applauded.

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