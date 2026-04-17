Ilona Maher Issues Important Self-Love Reminder in Latest Instagram Post

Fashion trends come and go, but self-love is forever. Rugby player Ilona Maher just reminded her 5.4 million Instagram followers that becoming more comfortable in your own skin is one of the most powerful forms of growth.

In a reel posted to her account on Friday, April 17, Maher stood before her camera in a cropped black tank top and low-waisted sparkly midi skirt, putting her toned and athletic physique on display. The 29-year-old content creator strutted toward the camera before doing a spin to show off all angles of her ensemble.

“Younger me would be so shocked by how much we wear low waisted things,” Maher wrote atop her video. The Vermont native accessorized her look with a pair of black platform sandals and metallic earrings, and wore her hair in an up-do with some layers left out to frame her face.

Maher doubled down her thoughts to her younger self in her caption, writing, “She would love me Outfit @tjmaxx @alexiszipp@katelongarzo.”

Plenty of Maher’s fans chimed into the comments section to hype up not only her outfit, but her attitude, as well.

“You’re perfect,” actress MK Morrissey gushed.

“the role model i wish I had but so glad you are now!!!” another user wrote.

“NOT wearing low waisted things with that body would be a cardinal sin, diva,” someone else pointed out.

“you ARE the blueprint 🙌,” an additional comment read.

“The lippy though 😍,” one follower noted of Maher’s glossy lips, to which someone else concurred, “I would say that is the most perfect shade of lipstick ever made—-details!?”

In her Instagram story, Maher revealed that she was staying at the Regent Hong Kong while in China to take in the Hong Kong Sevens with fellow rugby player Charli Jacoby. The pair of athletes attended the tournament, which takes place between April 17 and 19, at the Kai Tak Stadium within the Kai Tak Sports Park. For the occasion, Maher put together yet another dazzling ensemble, this time bringing forth a sporty aesthetic.

“I can make anywhere my runway,” Maher wrote in another April 17 Instagram post, which showcased her Adidas outfit from head to toe, including a blue corset top and white and red track pants. Her look was rounded out with sneakers featuring animal print elements and blue laces.

“4+4 🔥 this is the one,” one fan commented.

“Yes she can and this fit absolutely EATS 🔥,” someone else added in reference to Maher’s caption.

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