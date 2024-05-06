Nina Agdal Returns to SI Swimsuit for 60th Anniversary Issue
Nina Agdal is making a triumphant return to the fold of the SI Swimsuit Issue in the 60th anniversary magazine, out next week. The publication’s 2012 Rookie of the Year was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, and her time on location in Central America was nothing short of incredible.
“It’s been so fun to be back with the team,” Agdal stated of reuniting with SI Swimsuit. “I kind of forgot how much it just feels like a work family. You’re just being supported by everyone around you and you’re able to be yourself and not have to worry about anything.”
In addition to her Rookie of the Year honors after her feature in Seychelles, the 32-year-old mom-to-be landed the cover of the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, following her photo shoot in the Cook Islands.
Agdal modeled a series of white swimsuits while in Belize, and took the time to reflect upon her previous experience with the magazine.
“I was so young [and] it was my first real big shoot in America,” she stated of her spread in East Africa more than a decade ago. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I still kind of don’t, but back then I really didn’t know what I was doing. I was more nervous, obviously, being in a swimsuit and knowing how many people [were] going to see it [was] extremely intimidating. I was kind of just pretending I knew what I was doing and then it ended up working out. But [it’s] a completely different feeling from then to now.”
