The SI Swimsuit model opened up about her timeline for having children on the latest episode of ‘The Culpo Sisters.’

Olivia Culpo is seen in Madison Square Park. Gotham/Getty Images

On Monday night’s episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo got emotional when talking about her timeline for having children with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia said the NFL star wants kids “for sure,” but when older sister Aurora pushed, asking when in his future her boyfriend of three years sees that happening, Olivia didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t want to ask him that because I don’t want to know what he would say,” Olivia admitted in the Nov. 21 episode. Her sisters pointed out that trying to be the “perfect girlfriend” and avoiding important questions was typical behavior of the former Miss Universe.

The 30-year-old model has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and the pressure she feels to have kids now.

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways,” she said in a confessional. “There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP. There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline.”

The fashion designer knows that her boyfriend, who was recently traded to the 49ers, is “completely and totally focused on football” right now.

“He’s 25,” she continued. “He’s not ready to have kids. When you add all of these fertility concerns, it’s definitely very, very stressful.”

Toward the end of the episode, younger sister Sophia, who knows that her big sister likes to always have a plan and can freak out without one, pressed Olivia again.

“I’m so worried about what Christian thinks and putting pressure on my relationship in a way that’s not going to move in the direction I want, but that’s also not who I am,” Olivia explained between tears. “I just can’t imagine having to start over again, and I feel like I’ve always been in these vulnerable positions in relationships.”

Olivia previously opened up to Fox about her decision to freeze her eggs, saying that while McCaffrey was supportive, ultimately the decision to do so was hers.

“I feel like I’ve always known that I wanted to have a big family because I came from a big family,” the Rhode Island native explained. “I feel like freezing your eggs is a very empowering move. It kind of puts you in control a little bit more. And I would recommend anybody doing it who wants to have kids and is maybe in their 30s and hasn’t had kids yet. I hope it could be more accessible for everyone.”

The Culpo Sisters airs on TLC every Monday at 9 p.m.

