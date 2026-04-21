‘Baywatch’ Star Olivia Dunne Is Spilling the Tea With New Miller Lite Partnership

Olivia Dunne’s latest partnership is encouraging friends to gather round and gab. Earlier this morning, it was announced that the Baywatch actress and former LSU gymnast has teamed up with Miller Lite for a brand-new campaign, titled “Legendary Moments With Livvy.”

The partnership, which “encourages logging off, showing up and making real-life moments worth reliving,” according to the brand’s press release, features a limited-edition Miller Tea Time set, including four cups, four saucers and a kettle that holds a 12 oz. can of Miller Lite.

Miller Time Tea Set | PR Newswire

A playful take on the phrase “spill the tea,” the limited-edition sets will be available for purchase to customers aged 21 and up today, Tuesday, April 21, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Following the first round of sales, another drop will be available for purchase again on Tuesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. ET.

“Some of my favorite memories come from just saying 'yes' to going out with friends, but the best part is always talking about it the day after,” Dunne stated in a press release of the natural partnership. “That’s when the real tea comes out. For me and my friends, Miller Time brings us together and, now, Miller Tea Time is all about the debrief.”

Olivia Dunne | PR Newswire

Fans can purchase the Miller Tea Time Set here, and enter to win a set signed by Dunne here.

“Partnering with Miller Lite to create the Miller Tea Time set feels like such a pinch-me moment,” the 23-year-old New Jersey native added in conversation with People. “It takes that tradition of 'spilling the tea' and turns it into something totally unexpected and fun. It's all about keeping the good times going because those are the moments that end up being the most legendary."

Dunne spills the tea on her business empire

Throughout her years at LSU, Dunne built an incredible career for herself through her sport and content creation. These days, in addition to Miller Lite, she is partnered with the likes of NOBULL and Vuori.

In addition to making her acting debut later this year on the Fox reboot of Baywatch, Dunne aspires to eventually build her own brand, she stated in her recent Boardroom cover interview.

“... I really want my own thing one day,” she told the outlet. :I look at Hailey Bieber, ­actually I saw her a few weeks ago at the Super Bowl and I just was like, ‘You’re a bada-- businesswoman.’ I look at that and I think it’s really amazing and honestly inspiring to young women, because I want to be like her.”

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