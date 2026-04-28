Alix Earle’s Reale Actives Skincare Line Is Restocked, With Two Brand-New Must-Have Kits

The day Alix Earle’s fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! Her skincare brand, Reale Actives, has finally restocked each of its hero products after initially selling out within 10 hours of the company’s launch late last month.

When Reale Actives, developed alongside Earle’s dermatologist, Dr. Kiran Mian, went on sale on March 31, the entire lineup immediately sold out. And while the Get Bare Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($29), Pore Power Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser ($28), Go Deep 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate ($39) and Dew More Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer ($36) are the brand’s four hero products, the complete routine is also available in a convenient kit for $118.

However, with the Reale Actives restock that dropped today, Tuesday, April 28, there are two-brand new kits available for purchase that skincare lovers are going to want to consider purchasing.

Reale Actives

Consisting of the Get Bare Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm and Go Deep 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate, this duo is your “ticket to visibly clearer, more confident skin.” And by purchasing the two together, you end up saving $7.

Reale Actives

If double cleansing is part of your skincare routine, consider adding this product duo—consisting of the Get Bare Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm and Pore Power Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser—to your cart immediately. The brand suggests using the cleansing balm first, then following up with the gel cleanser to brighten your complexion while ridding your face of dead skin cells. And, by purchasing the two together, you save $6.

Earle and the Reale Actives brand announced the restock in an Instagram post earlier today, which caused fans to quickly flood the comments section with excitement.

“I GOT IT AND IM SO EXCITED TO TRY IT!!! ❤️,” one eager fan gushed.

“just got my restock 👏🏼🌿,” someone else added.

“Snagged the essentials kit FINALLY 🫶🏻,” another user wrote.

“this is realey fetch 🙌,” an additional follower quipped.

“we are so insanely back,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, some international fans expressed their frustration over Reale Actives not yet being available in Canada.

“Literally set alarms, sat and watched the countdown online, had my kit in the cart, so excited, only to find out they don’t ship to Canada yet 😭😭 Wtf is Alix doing not shipping to Canada ! Help us out over here queen we love u and our skin needs you ❤️,” one person wrote, to which the Reale Actives brand replied with a promising tease: “we will make a big announcement when we can ship to canada!! we’re working hard on it.”

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