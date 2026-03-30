Brittany Mahomes Shares Gratitude After Being Inducted Into UT Tyler’s Hall of Fame

Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes was inducted into the University of Texas at Tyler’s Hall of Fame. Following the March 28 ceremony, the 30-year-old retired soccer player took to Instagram to share her gratitude over the honor.

Throughout her collegiate career with the Patriots, which spanned 2013 to 2016, Mahomes scored 31 goals for UT Tyler with a career high of 18 goals during her senior year. She holds the record with second all-time in total points (with 78) and goals for UT Tyler. After college, she went on to play professional soccer in Iceland for a season before retiring from her sport in 2017.

“Truly honored to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame!” Mahomes wrote in a March 29 Instagram caption. “This City and this School is a huge part of who I am today, I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!”

In addition to a snapshot of Mahomes holding her new Hall of Fame trophy, her photo carousel included snapshots alongside her husband, Patrick, her former coach, Stefani Webb, mother-in-law Randi Mahomes, dad Scott Matthews and others.

“Congrats!!!! Love you!” Patrick chimed in the comments section of his wife’s post.

“😍😍😍,” sportscaster Kay Adams wrote in the form of emoji.

“That photo of you with Cheesing Patrick. Proud husband. Congrats! What you are doing for women’s sports is awesome.🔥❤️,” another follower wrote.

“Major congrats Britt, you are a force!! ❤️,” hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott added.

“Congrats Britt! What an accomplishment 👏🔥,” someone else cheered.

“❤️❤️Thank you @brittanylynne for everything you’ve done for women’s soccer! So much opportunity now compared to when I played in college , you are amazing ❤️❤️,” an additional fan stated.

After retiring from soccer, Mahomes went on to earn her certification in personal training. She is also a proud mom of three and co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. Mahomes was instrumental in bringing CPKC Stadium, the Current’s home field and the first stadium built specifically for a professional women’s sports team, to fruition in 2024.

When it was announced in January that Mahomes was being inducted into the UT Hall of Fame, the Whitehouse, Texas, native took the opportunity to highlight her coach, whom she credited for guiding her both in and out of her sport.

“My time at UT Tyler played a huge role in shaping my life, career and the person I am today," Mahomes said at the time. “I’m especially grateful to Coach Webb—her belief in me, leadership and constant support had an incredible impact on my journey both on and off the field. UT Tyler will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m so thankful for the experiences and the people who were part of making my time in Tyler one I will never forget.”

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