Brittany Mahomes Receives Inaugural Champion for Change Award by United WE

Brittany Mahomes is adding to her already impressive résumé. On Wednesday, May 6, the Kansas City Current co-owner was honored with United WE’s inaugural Champion for Change award.

United WE is a Kansas City-based nonprofit that champions women’s economic and civil leadership, and Mahomes, 30, was selected as the group’s first recipient of the award “for the lasting economic and cultural impact she has made in Kansas City and beyond through her leadership, entrepreneurship, and investment in women’s professional sports,” per the organization’s website.

“We're here to build real equity and create spaces where women don’t just have a seat at the table, but they own the building that the table sits in,” Mahomes stated in part of her acceptance speech. “I want [the next generation] to grow up in a world where women owning a team or a company is the standard, and I want them to know that being a mother and an athlete, an entrepreneur or whatever they want to be isn’t just a balancing act, it is a power move.”

Following yesterday’s honor, Mahomes took to her Instagram feed to share a note of gratitude along with a few snapshots from the ceremony. The mom of three wore a bright blue power suit for the occasion and, in the photo dump’s final slide, posed alongside her smiling husband, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

“Such an inspiring morning with @unitedwe__ celebrating progress and influencing action!” Mahomes wrote in the caption of her carousel. “It was such an honor to receive the inaugural Champion for Change award in the stadium that represents what it looks like when women’s needs are prioritized in sports and in the workplace. No better place to celebrate women than a stadium built for women!Thank you @unitedwe__ and @wendyddoyle for the incredible honor!”

Plenty of Brittany’s 2.1 million followers chimed into the comments section to congratulate her on her latest achievement, including her husband of four years.

“Congrats babe! You deserve it! Love you!” Patrick gushed.

“the most beautiful, the most deserving!!!” NFL network host Kimmi Chex added.

“beyond proud of you britt!! 🩵,” the official KC Current account chimed.

“Congrats my girl 🩵🩵,” hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott cheered.

“Always so inspired by you! Way to go, Mama!! 👏🏻👏🏻🤟🏼,” another comment read.

Mahomes’s recognition by United WE comes on the heels of her induction into UT Tyler’s Hall of Fame, which took place in March. The retired athlete played soccer for the Patriots between 2013 and 2016, during which time she scored 31 goals for UT Tyler with a career high of 18 goals during her senior year. She also holds the school’s record with second all-time in total points (with 78) and goals (31).

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