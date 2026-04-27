Fans React to Nelly Korda’s 2026 Chevron Championship Win and Victory Pond Jump

With the 2026 Chevron Championship victory under her belt, professional golfer Nelly Korda has officially claimed her third career major title. The tournament, which was played at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, on April 23 through 26, also cemented Korda’s status as the No. 1 player on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Korda, who has been in the LPGA since the age of 17, secured her first career major title at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta. Her second took place when the 27-year-old Florida native won the 2024 Chevron Championship, which was played at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

Nelly Korda | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Following her latest victory (and her first major win of the season), Korda took to Instagram to share a celebratory message and some photos from the tournament. The first image in the carousel featured the professional athlete grinning, decked out in a white Chevron Championship robe while holding the coveted Dinah Shore Trophy.

“Sweet like candy🍭! Major #3️⃣ 🥰 LFG!,” Korda wrote in her caption on Monday, April 27.

Plenty of Korda’s 1.2 million Instagram followers chimed into the comments section to cheer her on.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady exclaimed.

“So good 🔥,” Australian golfer and fellow LPGA star Stephanie Kyriacou wrote.

“Congrats Nelly!” WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed added.

“Queen 👑,” German golfer Olivia Cowan gushed.

“Triple threat,” the official Nike account stated simply.

Following her victory, Korda kept with the Chevron Championship tradition and did a cannonball into a pond at the 18th hole. While the practice dates back to 1988, when Amy Alcott and her caddie spontaneously jumped into a pond after winning the tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in California, a temporary, man-made one was constructed for this year’s tournament. Nonetheless, the moment in which Korda jumped into the water along with her sister, Jessica Korda, and other members of her team, has quickly gone viral.

“Yay!! So happy for Nelly! Amazing win ❤️,” one fan commented on Golf.com’s Instagram reel of the celebration.

“Amazing!! Congrats to the champ!!! 🔥🔥,” someone else cheered.

“Even the cannon ball execution was elite,” a follower noted of Korda’s form. “Good too Nelly back to her best!”

“Great job and prefect technique. 😂,” someone else concurred.

“Jessica is the ride or die 👏,” one comment read, pointing out Korda’s older sister, who leapt into the pond with her son, Greyson, in her arms.

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