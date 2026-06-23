Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Adorable Zendaya and Tom Holland Selfie

Newlyweds Zendaya and Tom Holland are currently on a press tour for their forthcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and thus far, the 29-year-old Euphoria star’s ensembles have been nothing less than perfection.

Last week, the two were photographed on the red carpet together for the first time in five years, and Holland also seemingly confirmed the rumor that the two have officially tied the knot. Following the photo call in Spain on Monday, June 15, the pair have also promoted the film in Amsterdam and Berlin, with both stars bringing their best fashion to bear for the occasion. And earlier today, Tuesday, June 23, Zendaya shared a selection of snapshots with her 174 million Instagram followers from the press tour’s latest stop in Rome.

For the occasion, the star was styled in sparkly blue and red Versace from the designer label’s fall-winter 1997 collection. The crop top and skirt set, styled by Law Roach, was paired with pointed-toe white pumps and Zendaya wore her cropped, dark hair in a sleek blowout tucked behind her ears. The first four snaps in her carousel were cute outfit and personality pics, while the final picture in the photo dump is what is currently sending fans into a frenzy: an adorable selfie of Zendaya alongside her co-star and hubby, Holland. In the close-up, the 30-year-old actor planted a smooch on his wife’s forehead as Zendaya smiled for the camera.

“Just jumping on to saying hi from our stop in Rome ♥️ @spidermanmovie,” Zendaya captioned the post. Within an hour of being posted, the carousel had already racked up more than 2.9 million likes.

Plenty of fans, famous friends and brands chimed into the comments section to remark upon the adorable selfie.

“POWER COUPLE!!! ❤️,” the official Care Bares account exclaimed, writing in another comment, “the last pic already broke the internet 🥹.”

“THE LAST PIC OMG IM GONNA CRY,” one comment read.

“THE LAST SLIDE!!” someone else declared.

“Ugh YALL ARE PERFECT,” another user gushed.

“if you told me in 2018 that i would see a picture like this from tom and zendaya i'd pass out,” one fan admitted.

While the pair, who first met on the set ofSpider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, have been together for about a decade, they are a notoriously private couple—so much so that their rumored nuptials went unconfirmed until Holland’s admission in a new Esquire UK cover story.

This press tour is the gift that keeps on giving, and we can’t wait to see what’s next! Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on Friday, July 31.

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