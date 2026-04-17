Kim Kardashian Just Shared a Cozy Snap With Lewis Hamilton and Fans Are Losing It

Shortly after they seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are providing yet another sneaky glimpse at their romance. While the two have known each other for many years, rumors of their romance began to swirl at the beginning of this year.

For our in-depth explainer on the couple, including when they first connected, read more here.

In a roundup of pics from her time spent at the first weekend of Coachella, Kardashian’s April 16 Instagram post has quickly sent fans into a frenzy. While the first photo in the 45-year-old SKIMS founder’s Thursday carousel showed off her low-cut bodysuit, leather pants and face covering worn in the desert, it was the second snapshot in her 19-slide post that drew the attention of her many 352 million followers.

Several eagle-eyed fans noticed that a tattooed hand clad in a black sweatshirt was wrapped around Kardashian’s waist in the photo, and it appears to belong to the 41-year-old British racing driver.

“The second picture with Lewis omggg😍,” one user gushed in the comments section.

“LEWIS,” another response simply read.

“Sir Lewis Hamilton in the second pic I see you,” another fan wrote.

“Soft launch 😍,” someone else noted of the sneaky pic.

“Lewis got her feeling zestttty🤍,” another follower claimed.

“Kimberlyyyyyyyy!” an additional fan exclaimed. “I'm so glad that you are dating Lewis.”

Shortly after the two were spotted attending Justin Bieber’s performance at Coachella in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 11, they were also seen out and about shopping together Los Angeles.

While fans have been speculating for some time that Kardashian and Hamilton are an item, their apparent social media relationship launch came in the form of an Instagram reel posted by Kardashian’s rumored new beau on April 6. In the video, the F1 driver raced around Tokyo in various Ferraris before Kardashian was revealed as his passenger at the very end of the video.

“COOOOLEST HARD LAUNCH IVE EVER SEEN,” beauty content creator Tara Sighary declared.

“Don’t know what’s harder, the drifts or the hard launch 😏💯,” another comment read.

“AYOO I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT HARD LAUNCH 🚀 💀,” someone else added.

“The ending for me 😮‍💨🔥😍,” an additional fan noted.

Clearly, fans seem to be on board when it comes to this romance, and we wish the happy couple nothing but the best. Stay tuned!

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