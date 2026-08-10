Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Latest Selfies Have Fans Swooning

Babe, wake up! New Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton selfies have hit the internet, and they are beyond adorable.

The SKIMS cofounder’s Instagram carousel posted on Sunday Aug. 9, contains several sweet snapshots of the famous couple. In one, the British racing driver captured a quick pic while the two were in the car together. While Kardashian sported a white tank top with a jacket slung casually over her forearms, Hamilton wore a checkered zip-up. In another snapshot, Hamilton stood behind Kardashian, who was dressed in an oversized sweatsuit with the hood up, as they posed for a mirror photo in an elevator.

Hamilton placed a hand on hand on Kardashian’s belly in another cell phone snap, in which the two appeared to be dressed up for date night, while they were also pictured offering up soft smiles for the camera while wearing sunglasses. This time, Kardashian rocked a furry jacket, while the Formula One driver opted for a simple black tank top. In the final slide of her photo dump, the All’s Fair actor peeked out from behind Hamilton’s fur coat, her face mostly obscured behind her beau’s outerwear.

Naturally, the post, which also featured solo snapshots of Kardashian and photos with friends like La La Anthony, quickly drew in tons of comments from many of the mom of four’s 344 million followers on the platform.

“Such a beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan stated.

“Last pic is so cute,” one comment read.

“Omggggggg kimilton you guys are the best love all the pictures 😍,” someone else gushed while dropping the celebrity couple’s nickname.

“I love this for youuu,” another user wrote.

“Can’t get enough of these Kim & Lewis photos,” an additional follower noted.

While rumors of their courtship began circulating at the beginning of the year, it wasn’t until the spring that both Kardashian and Hamilton began dropping hints of their partnership on their respective social media accounts. And on Hamilton’s own Instagram feed, he also shared a few new pics alongside Kardashian in a photo dump on Aug. 7. Among selfies, snapshots with friends and a video of himself training, Hamilton several pics alongside his girlfriend, including one of the two out for a walk together.

“Keeping up with the Hamilshians 😍😍..summer break edition,” one of Hamilton’s 43.5 million followers quipped.

“I love Kim and Hamilton together! I'm a fan of both of them,” someone else observed.

Here’s to more sweet summer memories!

More SI Lifestyle celebrity news