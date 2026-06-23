Are ‘Off Campus’ Costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Dating? Explaining the Rumors

If you’re a romance reader like us, your social media feeds have likely been taken over by fan edits from the hit Prime Video series Off Campus over the last few months.

Centering on a group of college students falling in love and finding themselves, the show—which is adapted from the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy—has had fans obsessing over not only the storylines but the collection of new Hollywood stars who’ve broken out, courtesy of its popularity, since it premiered in May.

And this week, two of the show’s cast members—Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston—sparked romance rumors off our screens in the real world. Allow us to break it all down for you.

Are Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

While romance rumors have been swirling around the two for a few weeks, according to Marie Claire, the gossip hit a high note this week when Abdalla (who stars as Allie on the series) and Heuston (who plays Season 1 main lead Hannah’s initial crush, Justin) were spotted together while traveling abroad.

The surfaced snapshots of the two included photos of the actors at the airport together, with one fan-captured photo depicting them seated together in first class. Still, there was one particular sequence of photos that especially fueled the flames, which appeared to show the actors walking around a store in Paris, where they allegedly shared a “passionate kiss while waiting in line,” per Page Six.

An Off Campus fan account shared the snapshots on TikTok, where the video has accumulated over 268,000 views in under 24 hours. “I’M SCREAMING,” the caption read, with another fan penning in the comments, “They’re SO cute.” At the time of this article’s publication, neither actor has confirmed or denied the relationship.

This joint trip comes after Abdalla announced she and her fiancé, Jake Short, had parted ways. The two had dated for over four years, with Us Weekly exclusively reporting on the breakup, sharing a statement from the star’s representation that noted, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

Abdalla is currently slated to lead the second season of Off Campus, which will focus on her character’s relationship with love interest Dean De Laurentis. Prime Video announced the decision via a social media post earlier this month, with the season set to premiere sometime in 2027.

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