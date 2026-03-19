Here’s Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Is Releasing Her New Album in April

Olivia Rodrigo has turned all of her fans into detectives, and honestly, Sherlock Holmes could never (though, to be fair, Benoit Blanc might).

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter—who has released two hit studio albums over the past five years, Sour and Guts—has had her fan base on edge the last few months, waiting for any whisper of her incoming third effort. And now, many believe they’ve cracked the case based on several clues they believe the recording artist has left.

Breaking down all of the clues

For those unaware, Rodrigo wrapped up her mega-popular Guts World Tour last year, with fans reading her final performance at the Osheaga festival as the closing of that album’s era. While performing at the festival, Rodrigo wore a cherry red crop top with a bedazzled “3” on the front, and—after she ended her set—she took off her signature “G.U.T.S.” rings as she walked off the stage, handing them off to several fans.

Following the festival stop, Rodrigo sent a newsletter to her subscribers, thanking them for their support, where one specific sentence stood out to readers. There, the “driver’s license” singer penned, “I’m sooooo excited for all that’s y3t to come!!!!” Then, in October, she outright confirmed she was back in the studio during an interview with American Express, saying, “Now I’m home, and I’m working on my new album.”

As we headed into 2026, Rodrigo shared even more not-so-subtle hints, including an Instagram post of herself and producer/songwriter, Dan Nigro, in late February. As if that weren’t enough confirmation on its own, Nigro captioned the snapshot, “Finishing records...” with Rodrigo responding in the comments, “The palpable stress in this photo hahaha.”

Our newest OR3 development

To say things kicked it into high gear this week would be an understatement, with fans in a frenzy over multiple new developments that point to an exciting announcement on the horizon.

For one, Rodrigo’s official website has, once again, changed its color scheme, going from her signature purple to a daring red, and now, to pastel pink. There have also been multiple Easter egg-style discoveries, with multiple walls in Los Angeles being painted the same pretty pink shade—and the clips were even shared by Rodrigo’s official fan account on TikTok.

Plus, there have also been multiple heart-shaped padlocks discovered throughout various locations, with the design seemingly tied to the singer’s upcoming launch. Then, another Rodrigo fan page shared a photo of one such discovery on Instagram, with the purple-pink metal piece bearing Rodrigo’s new logo and a single word: “April.”

With April just around the corner, if this clue is correct, we should hopefully get confirmation from Rodrigo shortly—until then, happy sleuthing, fans!

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