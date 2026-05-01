Sydney Sweeney Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With Scooter Braun, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Babe, wake up! Sydney Sweeney has officially hard launched her relationship on social media. Earlier today, Friday, May 1, the Euphoria actress sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a carousel of cute pics from the Stagecoach Music Festival alongside her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

In the post’s cover image, Sweeney stood with one leg wrapped around Braun as he held the star’s thigh close to him. The 28-year-old actress, clad in denim overalls and brown cowboy boots, grinned for the camera, while Braun, a 44-year-old music producer, looked equally smitten. The two offered up silly faces on the next slide, which featured a big group mirror selfie. Next up were four black and white photo booth pictures in which the pair snuggled up, smiled and stuck out their tongues. Braun held Sweeney in his arms in another photo and lifted The Housemaid actress onto his shoulders in yet one more snap.

“cowboy kind of weekend ♥️,” Sweeney nonchalantly captioned the photo dump she shared with her 26.3 million followers.

Obviously, fans practically tripped over themselves running to the comments section.

“Cutest cowgirl 🤠🤍,” one follower wrote.

“yeehaw 🤠,” Anyone But You costar Kaylee McGregor added.

“Me, a happily married man with a loving family: ‘how could she do this to me?!?’” another person quipped.

“26.3 million people punching air rn 😭,” the official Rockstar Energy account joked.

“Too cute 🤭🤭,” Sweeney’s lingerie brand, SYRN, wrote.

More about Sweeney’s dating life

While the famous pair first sparked romance rumors last summer, they have kept their relationship fairly hush-hush. Though they’ve been spotted out and about together, prior to today, they hadn’t exactly confirmed their status one way or another.

After Sweeney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, broke up in early 2025, she stated in a May 2025 interview with The Times that she was, in fact, single. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends,” she told the outlet of her single girl era. “And I’m loving it.”

And when she was featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan in January of this year, Sweeney also opened up about why she chooses to keep her dating life private.

“I was in a relationship [with Davino] for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it,” she explained. “I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself. I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like. At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work—and now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”

More celebrity lifestyle content