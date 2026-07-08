Hilary Duff Just Shared Her Daily Beauty Routine, and It’s Surprisingly Simple

Hilary Duff is taking a trip down memory lane in a new video interview segment with Allure. The Lizzie McGuire star reflected upon some of her most iconic looks of the early 2000s, including bangs, waxed eyebrows and clip-in colored extensions, while also speaking on her pared down glam routine these days.

While looking back at some past looks, the “Future Tripping” singer called out her hairdo in the 2004 rom-com A Cinderella Story and poked fun at her eyeliner in the now iconic music video for her track “Come Clean,” which dropped the same year.

“My beauty evolution has come a long way,” Duff stated. “Less is more. I’ve always heard everyone say that as they age, but it’s true. But that doesn’t mean that it has to be boring. This is more my day-to-day, this is how I like to roll: I curl my lashes, swipe something over my brow and my lid. I do a cheek and a lip, but like very, very minimal.”

The “Roommates” singer also shared a few of her go-to skincare products of the moment during the interview, including the brand-new Bath and Body Works Fruit Fusion line, a TheraFace Depuffing Wand wand and YSE Beauty eye patches.

And while Duff has never shied away from changing up her hairstyle and color over the years, she noted that for the foreseeable future, she’ll be sticking with her blonde locks.

“I think that’s been a huge part of my beauty journey, is like some really interesting hair colors,” Duff later added. “It’s hard to be a good blonde. Usually big life moments inspire me to change my hair. I think I’m best as a blonde. The brunette hair is also something that’s fun, but I’m not sure I’m going to be revisiting it anytime soon because I have a lot of fun as a blonde.”

Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to praise Duff’s style evolution, with many individuals pointing out that the 38-year-old mom of four simply can’t do any wrong in the fashion and beauty departments.

“Our trendsetting queen!” one user wrote.

“She was the blueprint 💕,” the official Maybelline account noted.

“I wanted to look like her then and now! She’s always done it the best 🙌,” another fan stated.

“Icon 🩷 we need the whole list of the products she uses though ☺️,” someone else chimed.

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