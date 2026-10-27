Kylie Jenner’s ‘KHY After Dark’ Collection Features This Season’s Must-Have Coat: Shop Our Picks

Kylie Jenner’s KHY clothing brand just dropped its latest collection, featuring many must-have pieces for both fall and winter. Aptly titled “KHY After Dark,” the collection became available to shop online on Tuesday, Oct. 27, giving fashion fans an incredible selection of coats, dresses, cardigans, tops and more. Per the official KHY Instagram account, the capsule was “inspired by Los Angeles, after hours.”

In another video Jenner shared on social media, the reality TV star—who recently made headlines for her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—modeled several sleek pieces from the collection, including a plush fur coat paired with classic denim and a modern leather look. “I was hoping to not like at least one of them, but no, I like them all 😫,” one user penned in the video’s comments. Meanwhile, another quipped, “Did you make this specifically for me? Be honest.”

Editors’ picks: the “KHY After Dark” collection

Looking to elevate your fall and winter wardrobe? The “KHY After Dark” collection is absolutely worth a look, as it puts a sultry spin on several of 2026’s top trends. Below, we’ve listed a few of our favorite pieces from the standout styles to get your online cart started—but first, a quick note: given the popularity of this drop, please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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2AM Puffer Coat | KHY

Fur coats are always a popular choice as the weather cools down, but this year, they’re having a serious style moment. KHY’s 2AM Puffer Coat puts a unique twist on the traditional outerwear go-to, merging the wearability of a standard puffer jacket and the warmth of a classic fur-lined coat.

Silk Bustier Midi Dress | KHY

Like fur coats, slip dresses have also been all over our fashion feeds this fall, and the Silk Bustier Midi Dress definitely takes the trend up a notch. Per the brand’s website, the piece features a “lingerie-inspired silhouette with a built-in bra, delicate strap detailing and subtle stretch for a close, flattering fit.”

Fringe Robe Wool Cardigan | KHY

If the word “cozy” transformed into a comfy closet staple, we’re convinced it would be the Fringe Robe Wool Cardigan. The label notes that the dreamy cream-colored cardi is “hand-knit” using baby alpaca and merino wool. Our favorite touch is the fringe detailing on the neckline and sleeves, channeling the same chic style as the aforementioned fur coat.

Silk Bustier Top | KHY

Finally, if you love the slip trend but prefer separates so you can style it with a skirt or jeans, the Silk Bustier Top deserves a spot in your cart. The top is available in several shades, but the “Baby” colorway was designed specifically for the “KHY After Dark” collection, and the pastel pink is a timeless option for day or night.

To check out the full “KHY After Dark” collection, click here.

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