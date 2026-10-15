Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Brand Partnership Brings Her Signature Style to the Gym

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest “Tina Tuesday” Instagram post had fans ready to hit the gym in style.

Ahead of her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this weekend on Sunday, Oct. 18, where she’ll hit the runway alongside fellow live performers Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney, the Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed she’s now a Gymshark brand partner. After teasing the collaboration on social media this week, the popular athletic clothing brand unveiled the full campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 13, featuring the “Hot Girl Coach” in multiple new ads.

For the campaign, the recording artist rocked several workout-ready pieces from the fashion-forward fitness line, embracing a unique orange color palette with heather gray details. From fitted tanks with daring cutouts to comfy leggings and more, Megan quickly reminded fans that just because you’re sweating doesn’t mean you can’t still embrace your signature style.

She also shared one of her go-to workout routines alongside the campaign, writing the moves on a mirror for the ad before hitting the mat. During the session, the star tackled squats (3x8), lunges (3x10), leg presses (3x12) and hip thrusts (3x10). Of course, the rapper never gatekeeps her fitness, often sharing gym videos with her 32.5 million Instagram followers. Most recently, she gave fans a closer look at how she’s been preparing for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, including her diet and dedication to Pilates.

“Championing strong women is a part of our DNA. With [Megan Thee Stallion], we’re celebrating the work behind the confidence,” Gymshark wrote in an Instagram caption celebrating the partnership. “Take this as your reminder to show up, put in the work, keep the receipts and stay disciplined. Because confidence is built, not born.”

And after the ads hit social media, the star echoed the brand’s admiration in The Cut during a chat about the collaboration. She told the outlet, in part, “It’s such an epic brand. All the baddies wear Gymshark, so to have them acknowledge me and the hard work that I do, and seeing that I’m a baddie, too, makes me feel like my hard work is really paying off.”

Overall, the star embraced her signature style and effortless confidence in the campaign—and now, fans can twin with Miss Thee Stallion at the gym! Gymshark currently has a dedicated page for the rapper on its official website, including a list of 50 items the star selected.

To learn more about the Gymshark campaign and shop Megan’s “top picks,” click here.

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