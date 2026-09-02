Mika Abdalla Shares Simple Routine for Refreshing Her Effortlessly Cool Curls

Earlier this year, Prime Video’s Off Campus series became a new favorite for its sweet storylines, incredible chemistry and cool character style.

Of course, at the top of that list of “cool characters” was Mika Abdalla, courtesy of her effortlessly magnetic energy as Allie Hayes. From her fashion-forward ensembles to her gorgeous glam to her carefree curls, the actor quickly became a fan-favorite online. Her hairstyle in particular became a top look to replicate this year, with several outlets reporting on the character’s viral “messy shag.”

And this week, fans finally got some insight into how the star keeps her curls refreshed when she stopped by Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series!

Abdalla’s method for carefree curls

The video was posted on Tuesday, Sept. 1, alongside the actor’s Vogue India cover story, which spotlights the breakout star as she prepares to lead the second season of the hit Prime Video program. In the nearly 13-minute-long tutorial, the star walked fans through her full makeup routine, ending with a closer look at how she keeps her curls looking playful and pretty throughout the day.

“My thing these days has been doing a nice little curl refresh,” the star said after finishing her glowy no-makeup-makeup look. From there, she added plenty of curl spray, scrunching her curls upward as she went and joking that the squeaking of the spray bottle has become the “soundtrack of [her] morning.”

Once her hair was thoroughly dampened, she pulled out a dryer with a diffuser attachment to both dry and define the look before adding a texturizing spray. “I also didn’t know that my hair had any texture to it until, like, four years ago. I always just thought my hair was super frizzy,” she revealed, joking, “The messier, the better, in my opinion.” To watch Abdalla’s full beauty tutorial on Vogue’s YouTube channel, click here.

Fans are still all about Abdalla

Given the recent viral moment around Abdalla’s marvelous mane, many fans of the star were happy to stop by the comments on YouTube to share their excitement about the tutorial.

“Now THIS is what the fans wanna see,” a commenter declared.

“Her hair is ART,” another simply added.

“She literally sets the bar for the messy hair aesthetic and then becomes the bar 💗,” one user quipped.

And we’d absolutely have to agree with these sentiments! Now, if you need us for anything, we’ll be busy looking for that diffuser attachment that we definitely didn’t lose in our last move.

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