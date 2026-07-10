‘Project Runway’ Season 22: Episode 1 and 2 Live Recap

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Project Runway is back, and Season 22 is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before. With 22 contestants (the most ever before competing in a single season) vying for the chance to launch their fashion career, host and judge Heidi Klum has her work cut out for her this time around.

Joining the supermodel this season is Christian Siriano, who fans will recall won Season 4 of the reality show back in 2008. Since then, Siriano has dressed A-listers like Zendaya, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham, Lady Gaga and countless others—proving just what an incredible launching pad Project Runway can be for one’s career.

This season’s judge panel is also stacked with Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia, celebrity stylist Law Roach and supermodel Tyra Banks. Throughout the season, a number of familiar faces will also appear on the program as guest judges, including The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev, Grammy Award winning artist Ciara and supermodel Winnie Harlow, among others.

Season 22 of Project Runway premieres with a two episode arc tonight, Thursday, July 9, on Freeform, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. Stay tuned as we break down the action for you live each week throughout the competition, starting with Episode 1.

Episode 1

While a group of 12 designers gathered at The Oculus in New York City, Klum and Siriano surprised everyone by announcing this season will feautre a total of 22 designers—including Joseph McRae, who returns to the competition following his departure from Season 21.

The challenge

The designers were given their first challenge: “Your Best Look,” in which each will be judged based on the look they brought from home. Six winners will be crowned and granted immunity in the next round, while six will be immediately cut from the competition and sent home.

As the designers clothed models in their creations, Siriano went around the room to provivde initial feedback. He had some critique for contestants Bi Pham and Bryan Barrientos on their designs, while Plane Jane and Robby Crone reunited following their time together on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and judged some looks themselves. Designer Anna Molinari caught Siriano’s eye with a unique dress decorated with recycled soda tabs, as did Chloe Magleby with her backless red lace number.

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