3 Trendy Sunglasses We're Buying From Jena Sims’s New DIFF Eyewear Collection ASAP

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We’ve been eyeing this date on our calendar for weeks, and the moment has finally arrived: Jena Sims’s DIFF Eyewear collection is finally available for purchase!

The model, founder and mom’s designs are bright, beautiful and perfect for the spring season, so if you need a new pair (or two!) of sunnies, you’re in luck. As she noted in her Instagram caption earlier today, “Jena Sims x DIFF is the collab for girls who are their own main character 🩷.”

Below, shop three of our favorite items from the brand-new DIFF Eyewear collaboration.

DIFF Eyewear

With a slightly oversized frame and an eye-catching hue, these sunglasses are sure to turn heads, whether you’re rocking them to brunch or the beach. As for the shade of blue, it holds special significance to Sims. “That shade is actually a perfect match to my girl Blue Jean, my 1975 classic Ford Bronco that I designed and built,” she told the brand.

DIFF Eyewear

We love a pair of mirrored sunglasses, and these hot pink frames have a slight cat eye silhouette, so they’re an ideal way to spice up your warm-weather wardrobe.

DIFF Eyewear

If you’re looking to add a super trendy pair of sunglasses into your rotation, be sure to snag these ones. The oversized frames feature a classic tortoise shell print with fun pops of blue throughout.

Clearly, we are not the only ones who have been eagerly awaiting this drop, as plenty of Sims’s social media followers chimed into the comments section of her March 24 Instagram post with similar feedback.

“Love these colorssss 🤩,” one follower gushed of the options.

“I need themmmmmm,” another person chimed.

“the wait was worth it 💛 go get your pair ✨🫶,” the official DIFF Eyewear account added.

On her Instagram story, Sims took fans behind-the-scenes and showed the process of using various color swatches to match the exact shade of her 1975 Ford Bronco leading up to her photo shoot with the brand. She also modeled each of the three styles to give followers an idea of silhouette and available colorways.

Shop the complete Jena Sims x DIFF Eyewear collection here.

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