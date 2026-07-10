Sophie Cunningham Flaunts Edgy, Leather Ensemble in Latest Tunnel ’Fit

Sophie Cunningham rarely misses, whether she’s out on the court or strutting through the pregame tunnels. The Indiana Fever guard always brings her personal sense of style to bear, and the 29-year-old Missouri native has had some fire tunnel ’fits lately.

Last night, Thursday, July 9, was no different when the Fever faced off against the Phoenix Mercury on the road at Mortgage Matchup Center in Arizona. The Fever came away with the win by a final score of 92-89, and Cunningham had a great game with nine points, two rebounds and two assists. The athlete is one of the best three-point shooters in the WNBA and is known for her aggressive, physical playing style, which earned her the nickname “Spicy Sophie.”

Cunnningham was looking rather spicy with her pregame ensemble last night, which consisted of a black leather jacket with cobalt and white stripes, which she paired with tiny leather shorts and silver heeled sandals. The professional athlete wore her jacket unzipped with a black bra peeking out underneath.

Sophie Cunningham | Barry Gossage/Getty Images

While Cunningham didn’t specify where she sourced her jacket in a TikTok clip showing off her outfit, you can shop a remarkably similar piece of outerwear below.

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Revolve

This edgy biker jacket features a cropped silhouette and is constructed of faux leather. With a bright pop of color, it brings a fun dose of color to any outfit. Pair it with everything from denim to leather shorts or a skirt.

“Basketball player or NASCAR driver? You tell me,” Cunningham quipped of her pregame vibe in a reel posted to the Indiana Fever team’s Instagram page yesterday.

“Sophie always a vibe 🔥,” one fan commented.

“Bro Sophie is a baddie,” someone else added.

“@sophie_cham is going to be driving in circles putting up buckets,” another follower predicted ahead of game time.

Not only does Cunningham have a great sense of style, but the professional athlete is also not afraid to recycle items in her wardrobe. Prior to the Fever’s game against the Las Vegas aces on Sunday, July 5, Cunningham appeared to be wearing the same pair of leather shorts and silver heels. Earlier in the week, she paired the bottoms and footwear with a white tank top with “SPICY” written across the chest. Check out the full look here.

Next up, the Fever will once again take on the Aces. Cunningham and her teammates will face off against the squad on Sunday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

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