Alix Earle Recounts First Date Jitters in New ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video, Shares How She Met Her Suitor

Alix Earle is officially getting back into the dating game. In a brand-new “get ready with me” video, which she posted to her TikTok account on Monday, April 6, the 25-year-old content creator and entrepreneur revealed that, just like the rest of us, she too feels incredibly nervous ahead of going out with someone new.

Who is Alix Earle dating?

Without revealing who the date was with, Earle clued her 8.3 million followers on the platform into several other critical details, including their plans for the evening and how the University of Miami graduate met her potential suitor.

Alix Earle | John Nacion/Getty Images

“ He was like, I’ll pick you up, we can like walk by the beach, like get some food,” Earle stated, noting that the date was going to take place in Malibu, Calif., which would require an hour drive to get there ahead of the actual date. “ ... I don't know what to wear, but like, I can’t, you know me, I can’t wear flats, so I found like the smallest little like sandal heels I could find and was like, that will do.”

Earle shared that she was definitely feeling nervous ahead of the occasion, telling her followers, “ I don’t know what I’m scared for, but like, just [have] like a nervous feeling in my stomach. Ew.” She later added, “I’m a nervous girl right now. I don’t know how to explain it. I know it’s been like four months since my breakup, but you know what? It just feels like weird still and like this feels wrong.”

Last December, Earle announced she and NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios had broken up after more than two years of dating. Since then, the New Jersey native has largely been focusing on herself and building her brand rather than reentering the dating pool—until now.

Alix Earle | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

And while she did not reveal who she went on the date with, Earle did share how it came to be. Rather than linking up on a dating app, the unnamed individual slid into her DMs.

“ Honestly, he made it about skincare, which is why I like paid attention. I was like, ‘What? He needs a PR box?’” Earle quipped, referencing her new company, Reale Actives, which launched on March 31.

Earle’s followers quickly chimed into the comments section to both encourage her as she gets back out there and to casually ask for more tea.

“Can you just like create a group chat and tell us?” one person pleaded, to which Earle replied, “Tbh ya.”

“Did we just have a facetime call?” someone else noted of the incredibly candid video.

“I witnessed this date but your secret is safe with me 🙊,” one fan admitted.

“1 hour car ride on a first date is BRAVE,” another user observed.

“Text us when you get home safe,” one follower requested.

As of the publish of this article, Earle has yet to provide her fans with a post-date update. Stay tuned!

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