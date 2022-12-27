Christie Brinkley Shares Iconic Throwback to Her ‘Vogue’ 1978 Cover on IG

The supermodel offered up a stunning cover from her archives.

Christie Brinkley. Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley often shares throwbacks from her previous modeling gigs on Instagram, and the latest features the supermodel on the cover of a 1978 issue of Vogue Paris.

Brinkley, who graced the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue for three consecutive years in 1979, ’80 and ’81, shared the flashback with her 813,000 Instagram followers on Dec. 22.

The French edition of the special beauty issue features a close-up of Brinkley’s tanned face, while she rocks oversized sunglasses with palm trees reflected in them and licks a postage stamp.

“Throwing it back to Winter 1978 @vogueparis... Palm Trees and licking stamps for postcards in far away places..sounds like a great plan for 2023! Safe Happy Holiday travels everyone! #tbt #cover #vogue,” she captioned her post.

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Daniela Pestova left three red hearts in the comments section of Brinkley’s post, while one follower said, “What a fab cover Christie ❤️ ’78 was chilled and great😍 Merry Christmas and safe travels to you and your loved ones...cue the palm trees🌴🍾👙😂.”

“Best cover award🔥👏,” commented one person, while another chimed in with, “I love that they didn’t photoshop your pores away! 😍😍."

Just a few days prior, the 68-year-old mom of three shared a stunning and classic photo of herself from the archives wearing a winter hat and sweater photographed by Rico Puhlmann—see the photos here.

More recently, Brinkley proved she continues to be a fashion icon when she was spotted in a festive red dress paired with sparkly boots for a Dec. 20 segment on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna.

