Paige Bueckers Just Set a Boundary With the Media Asking About Her Relationship With Azzi Fudd

The Dallas Wings hosted media day on Monday, April 27, and guard Paige Bueckers set a firm boundary at the start of the team’s press conference. Before opening up the floor to questions from reporters, the 24-year old athlete took a moment to address the reporters in the room.

After a warm hello, Bueckers spoke about her relationship with Azzi Fudd, the 2026 No. 1 WNBA draft pick, who is now Bueckers’s teammate once again (the two played together during their youth and at UConn). While rumors swirled for some time that the two athletes were a couple, it wasn’t until July of last year that Bueckers confirmed her relationship with Fudd, 23, in an interview with WAG Talk.

For more on Bueckers and Fudd, click here.

“There is something that I wanted to address and I only plan on addressing it once,” Bueckers stated yesterday. “So if we continue to get asked about it, we will refer to this moment in time or we will use this time to deflect and talk about our teammates. Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own, and what we choose to share is completely up to us. But as media members I understand you guys have a job to do and you guys have to ask questions about the basketball aspect of it, so that’s what I will be addressing today.”

She then added, “Me and Azzi have always been the most professional. We’ve always conducted ourselves as such and we’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, that’s what we continue to do ... Me and Azzi are not new to this, we’ve been doing this for a long time, we have countless reps at it, we have a lot of experience with it, so we will continue to use that experience to show up and be professionals, great teammates, great leaders, the hardest workers and continue to show up and do our job and help the Dallas Wings win basketball games.”

Bueckers also took a moment to highlight Fudd’s talent. While some naysayers have implied that Fudd was drafted No. 1 overall due to her connection to Bueckers, nothing could be further from the truth.

“Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it,” Bueckers stated. “And it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is as a basketball player, her resilience, her strength and her career best year at UConn.”

Plenty of outlets have since shared the viral moment online, with Bueckers getting praise from fans for setting a boundary while, at the same time, lifting up Fudd and celebrating her.

“🔥🔥🔥WELL DONEEEE!!!!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower commented on a reel of the moment posted by Just Women’t Sports.

“oh my gosh, i love her protective energy,” someone else added.

“a class act per usual 👏🏽🫶🏽,” another person applauded.

“you dropped this queen: 👑,” one comment read.

The Wings will face the Indiana Fever on Thursday, April 30 in a preseason matchup followed by a another preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, May 3. The Wings will tip off their regular 2026 season on Saturday, May 9, when the team takes on the Fever on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

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