Sophie Cunningham’s Media Day Pics Dropped, and Fever Fans Are Obsessed

The Indiana Fever’s media day on Wednesday, April 22, produced several viral moments. In addition to guard Caitlin Clark photographing the media following the team’s press conference, teammate Sophie Cunningham is getting lots of hype from fans across social media.

In a carousel posted to the Fever’s official Instagram account, the 29-year-old guard was captured making a silly face and in shadow as she posed for her media day pics.

“Sophie Cunningham, year 8,” read the Fever’s caption, referencing Cunningham’s eighth year in the league. The University of Missouri graduate was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA draft and was traded to the Fever in February 2025. Following a brief period of free agency, Cunningham re-signed a one-year contract with the Fever earlier this month.

“Fever Nation loves you Sophie!! ❤️,” one fan gushed in the comments section.

“Let’s go girl🔥,” someone else applauded.

“It’s about to get fun, y’all!” another follower predicted.

“Look forward to seeing you play,” an additional user noted.

While Cunningham was sidelined with an injury for much of last season, her Fever teammates came within one game of reaching the WNBA Finals, losing 107-98 in overtime to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the semifinals. During media day, Cunningham spoke about how she and her teammates are motivated to go all the way this year.

“I think when you get that close that it hurts even more ... like if you don’t even make it to playoffs you’re like, ‘one day,’ but when you’re that close to getting there, it just leaves not a great taste in your mouth and so I think we’re all motivated,” Cunningham told the press. “We don’t even have to motivate each other. I think training camp has already been phenomenal, not only the people coming back, but the people coming in, they know what they’re coming into and our expectations.”

Cunningham shouted out several of her talented teammates, including Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen.

“I just feel like we’re stacking the pieces,” she continued. “We’re building our training camp brick by brick, and that’s what you gotta do. We know where we want to be, big picture, but it’s super important that you, you know, get your daily investments in and then you’ll get there.”

The Fever will begin preseason play tomorrow, Saturday, April 25, with a game against the New York Liberty. The squad will play its first regular season game against the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 9.

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