Sophie Cunningham Pays Homage to Her Nickname With ‘Spicy’ Tunnel ’Fit

Whether she’s walking through a pregame tunnel or sinking a three-point shot out on the court, Sophie Cunningham always makes an impression. The Indiana Fever guard helped secure a win against the Las Vegas Aces by a final score of 84-68 on Sunday, July 5, and ahead of game time, the 29-year-old professional athlete strutted through T-Mobile Arena in a head-turning ensemble.

Prior to facing off against the Aces, Cunningham paid homage to her “Spicy Sophie” nickname with a cute tank top. Her white cropped shirt had “SPICY” written across the chest and showed off the Missouri native’s toned abs. Cunningham, who earned the nickname due to her aggressive, physical playing style, paired her statement tank with black leather shorts, strappy metallic heels, a small red purse and black sunglasses. She wore her long, blonde locks in loose waves and smiled for cameras as she strutted into the stadium ahead of game time.

Sophie Cunningham | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cunningham also shared a sneak peek of her tunnel ’fit on TikTok, where she flawlessly transitioned from wearing a zip-up hoodie and messy bun into her pregame ensemble. During yesterday’s victory, Cunningham scored nine points while making one rebound and one assist. So far, throughout the regular season, she has averaged 9.5 points per game, along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The athlete, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the WNBA, made three of five three-point attempts during yesterday’s game, causing plenty of fans to draw attention to her 60% three-point field goal percentage on social media.

“At this point Sophie should be named Sophthrieee 😂,” one person quipped in the comments section of an Indiana Fever reel.

“GOATphie❤️,” someone else wrote.

“That was a dagger threee!! I love how Sophie shoots her threes, the form is unique and poetry 🍃,” another user applauded.

“Sophie Stunningham,” an additional fan declared.

“SP🌶CY SOPHIE 🔥,” one follower chimed.

For more of Cunningham’s best tunnel moments from the 2026 WNBA season (thus far!), click here. Next up, following last night’s victory, the Fever will hit the road once again to play the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET. The team will then take on the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET before going up against the Aces once again on Sunday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

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