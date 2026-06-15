As it turns out, even celebrities like Alix Earle are hooked on Love Island USA. The reality show, which began streaming its eighth season on Peacock on Tuesday, June 2, is already creating plenty of talk across the internet, and the Reale Actives founder is getting in on the chatter.

“I’m watching Love Island, and I’m like, do they not know that they’re on camera?” Earle questioned in a TikTok she posted to her account yesterday. Much like the rest of us, she was snuggled up in bed in her PJs eating chips while watching. “Like, you’re going and telling one girl one thing, and then you’re going behind her back and lying. Just everyone. I’m like, do you know that you’re being filmed?

In addition to the mean girl drama, Earle pointed out that unclear communication (and maybe a bit of ego) may be causing some missed love connections on the show.

‘Love Island’ Season 8 contestants | Peacock/Getty Images

“And this season especially is really making me question like trusting anyone,” Earle added with a laugh. “I just feel like I can see everything so clearly now, I’m like, O.K. Or when you see a guy pull away because he got insecure about something and then the girl gets upset and then she does something and I wanna like scream at the TV and I’m like, ‘No!’ Like you both like each other but you’re both just not understanding the vibes. Is this how we are in real life? Do people’s egos get in the way of like being with each other? I don’t know. I’m loving it.”

Plenty of the 25-year-old content creator’s 8.5 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to agree with her take on the reality series.

“This is why I love you - we think the same bestie,” one person wrote, which received a “like” from Earle.

“Alix please post more love island thoughts,” someone else encouraged.

“Okay but I need to know who your fav couple is💖,” another user inquired, to which Earle candidly replied, “I’m not all the way caught up.”

Meanwhile, one fan admitted they’ve never seen an episode of the show. “the fact i’ve never started love island , should i start?” they wrote, to which Earle replied simply, “Yes.”

We concur with the follower request and hope Earle will provide more commentary on the happenings from the villa as Season 8 of Love Island progresses! And just in case you’ve missed the action thus far, don’t worry—you can catch up on the first 11 episodes on Peacock and read our guide to everything you need to know about the season here.

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