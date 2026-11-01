Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and More of Our Fave Celeb Halloween 2026 Costumes

On Saturday, Oct. 31, our social media feeds were overtaken by stylish snapshots of countless celebrities in incredible Halloween costumes! From pop culture icons to fictional favorites and beyond, A-list stars really committed to their looks this year, taking their party-ready ‘fits to the next level for 2026.

So, before we embrace the holly-jolly holiday spirit (hold your horses, Mariah!), we’re shining a spotlight on just a few of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from this year.

Zendaya

When Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach collaborate, the resulting look is all but guaranteed to make headlines—and Halloween 2026 was no exception! For the holiday, the chic star and talented Project Runway judge channeled Halle Berry’s signature style, specifically the daring designer ensemble she rocked on the red carpet at the 2000 premiere of X-Men.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo spent the spooky holiday onstage, performing her latest show on the sold-out Unraveled Tour. Proving that you never have to settle for just one Halloween costume, the pop sensation rocked multiple looks throughout the evening, including a Marie Antoinette-inspired ensemble, a sweet skeleton and a beautiful bumblebee.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion also rocked a fabulous trio of costumes, taking her Halloween inspiration from the cult-classic 2004 film Van Helsing. Recreating each sleek, striking style worn by Dracula’s vampiric brides, she merged scary and sultry for the ultimate party-ready look. One top commenter summed up the moment best, declaring that she “devoured (literally).”

Irina Shayk

Shayk put a devilish spin on her spooky style this year, quipping in her Instagram caption that she was an “Angel turned devil 😈❤️‍🔥.” We especially loved the vintage vibes, as the model—who just rocked the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Megan Thee Stallion also performed—styled her dark hair in classic waves for a Bettie Page-inspired moment.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

The Biebers also opted for a devil-inspired theme for Halloween 2026, using the opportunity to create a cute couple’s costume. While the Rhode Beauty founder channeled pure angelic energy complete with massive feathered wings and a halo, the recording artist embraced a playful, modern twist with his monochromatic attire.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch

Speaking of daring duos, former Riverdale co-stars Mendes and Petsch also chose a themed pair, dressing as Betty Rubble and Wilma Flintstone, respectively. Needless to say, they absolutely nailed the looks, and another former co-star stopped by the comments, with Lili Reinhart writing, “Icons.”

Olandria Carthen

As a fashion-forward star, it absolutely makes sense that Carthen would take inspiration from a fellow supermodel for the holiday. For one of her two costumes, the Love Island USA breakout transformed into iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, even styling her gorgeous messy bob to match. For her second costume, Carthen looked to DC Comics, dressing as superhero Vixen.

Sabrina Carpenter

Finally, Carpenter took it back to a classic musical for her costume, with the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and her friends dressing as characters from the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray. The Man’s Best Friend singer channelled Penny for her Halloween look, while Amber Mark was Seaweed and Paloma Sandoval was Tracy.

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