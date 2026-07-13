Dua Lipa Is Bringing Back This Y2K Trend (With a Twist)

Dua Lipa was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday, July 10, and it looks like the three-time Grammy Award winner is singlehandedly bringing back a very popular Y2K trend: a skirt worn over pants. However, the 30-year-old newlywed has modernized the archival look beautifully.

Rather than a flouncy skirt over a pair of denim, Lipa reached for a sleek black pant with an attached skirt for an updated take on the nostalgic trend of the aughts. The “Don’t Start Now” singer opted for Helsa’s Trouser With Attached Skirt, which you can shop below.

Dua Lipa | XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

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Whether you’re strutting around New York City like Lipa or heading into the office, these pants with an attached asymmetrical skirt simply scream “model-off-duty.” Which makes sense, as they were designed by supermodel and entrepreneur Elsa Hosk.

In addition to her powerful display of street style, the Barbie star’s latest photo dump also pays homage to her incredible sense of fashion. In an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, July 12, Lipa showcased several casual fits, including a white long sleeve shirt worn with cut-off denim and a backwards baseball cap, as well as a white button-up with a black tank and sunnies. Lipa also wore a delicate brown lace cami, which she paired with jeans, a black belt and pointed-toe stilettos.

In addition to supporting England during the World Cup, Lipa’s carousel included a photograph of the London native in the recording studio, potentially hinting at new music to come from the superstar. Regardless, Lipa is remaining booked and busy following some downtime after her wedding. She tied the knot with Eternity actor Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in London in late May, followed by a larger celebration with the couple’s friends and family in Italy on June 6. Read more about the pair’s nuptials, including what the bride wore for her big day, here.

While the majority of Lipa’s 88.5 million followers who chimed into the comments section were chirping back and forth about the World Cup, several honed in on the image of Lipa in the studio as well as her accessories in another snap.

“drop that new albummmm🔥,” one fan begged.

“THE CHANEL BAG & FLATS🤎,” someone else observed.

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