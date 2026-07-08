Olandria Carthen Blossoms in Cannes in Gorgeous Floral Designer Gown

Olandria Carthen makes a statement absolutely wherever she goes, and her recent stint in Cannes was no different. The influencer and former Love Island USA star’s latest look has fans simply sprinting to the comments section of her newest Instagram post with praise.

In the seven-slide carousel she posted to her account on Tuesday, July 7, Carthen embodied garden goddess vibes in a stunning halter neck gown by Roberto Cavalli. The turquoise and navy number featured a floral print with orange and white accents and included side cut-outs for a daring and dazzling silhouette. The 28-year-old Alabama native accessorized her designer ensemble with a small black bag from her collaboration with Brandon Blackwood.

“Florals fade. A Cavalli bloom is forever🪷🌷,” Carthen captioned yesterday’s photo dump, where she credited photographer Yonce Lopes and stylist duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman.

Plenty of the model and television personality’s 2.5 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise for her outfit.

“STEP ON OUR NECKSSS OLAAAAAA🥳🥳🥳,” Achieng Agutu gushed.

“These are absolutely stunning! 💚,” Jasmine Sanders chimed.

“This is Gorg on you girl,” Tunde Oyeneyin applauded.

“I just lost my breath !🔥🔥🔥🔥 stunning,” Danessa Myricks stated.

“Whimsical beauty! 🦋,” a fan noted.

“YOU LOOK LIKE YOU JUST CAME OUT OF THE GARDEN OF EDEN,” someone else declared.

Carthen has adopted a floral aesthetic while abroad in Cannes, also rocking a black off-the-shoulder Blumarine mini dress adorned with greenery and roses, as well as a floral black bodycon Nana Jacqueline dress worn with a chic head scarf.

Naturally, Carthen’s fans have applauded each and every outfit she’s shared during her time abroad in France. The fashionista has quickly become a celebrity many fans look to for their mood board inspo, regardless of the season or occasion.

“Fashion was one of the first things that truly set me apart from the Love Island of it all,” Carthen told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview. “People started to take me more seriously. The VMAs were my official breakout moment into the fashion world—I was in a beautiful red dress, and it was everywhere. That’s when I knew it could be a turning point in my career because I started to be a part of a different conversation. I am extremely grateful for where I come from, but one thing about me? I do stuff to elevate.”

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