Sabrina Carpenter’s New Music Video, ‘Professor’ Megan Fox and the Biggest Celeb News of the Week

Thank goodness it’s Friday, because I don’t know if we can take any more major pop culture news incoming this week!

In case you were too busy to stay up to date on all the happenings in Hollywood and beyond, allow us to catch you up on everything you might have missed. But first, one quick question... do you want the house tour?

Sabrina Carpenter debuts “House Tour” music video

Kicking off this week strong, Carpenter debuted her latest music video for the cheeky tune “House Tour” on Monday morning ahead of her headline slot at Coachella this weekend. Featuring a star-studded cast including Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley—the latter of whom also codirected the project with Carpenter—the upbeat, fashion-forward visual was filled to the brim with fabulous style and flirty fun. Just make sure to take your shoes off!

The Euphoria cast reunites for the premiere

After a little over four years—seriously, where does the time go?!—fans of Euphoria will finally know what all of their favorite characters have been up to when Season 3 of the hit HBO show premieres this Sunday on the aforementioned network. Ahead of the drop, the cast reunited on the red carpet to strut their stuff in serious style, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and more.

Megan Fox is the new “Head Professor” at Dr. Squatch

Following her internet-breaking return to Instagram, Fox has announced her next venture: a “Head Professor” role at “Dr. Squatch’s Foundation for Odor Excellence.” In the ad, the actress declared, “Are you tired of being stinky? I can fix that.” And of course, plenty of fans came through with some A+ jokes, including one commenter who suggested the brand name their next soap “Jennifer’s Body.”

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to confirm their relationship

After months of speculation, these two A-list lovebirds appeared to confirm their relationship this week when Hamilton shared a high-energy video on his Instagram. The clip showed off his drifting skills as he raced around the city. Even among all of the adrenaline-packed shots, the most exciting moment from the video was the final one, wherein the F1 driver revealed Kardashian had been seated in his passenger’s seat.

Angel Reese is traded to the Atlanta Dream

Big news came out of the WNBA this week, as well, when it was announced that the Chicago Sky had traded Reese to the Georgia-based franchise. Reese had been with the Sky for two years after being selected by the team as the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Still, Atlanta fans welcomed the star forward with open arms, celebrating on social media and in the comment section of the announcement.

And finally, Olivia Rodrigo confirms release date of next single

After sending fans into a frenzy last week following the confirmation of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love—debuting on June 12—Rodrigo didn’t make them wait too long to learn when the first single would drop. Prepare for “sad girl summer” when the singer-songwriter debuts her new song, “drop dead,” on April 17.

That’s all for this week—but if you’re, like, really behind—you can catch up on what you might’ve missed last week, too! More here.

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