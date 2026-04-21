Meryl Streep’s Latest Off-Duty Look Proves She’s Her Own Miranda Priestly Ahead of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Last night’s world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was an incredibly fashionable affair, with the film’s stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep stealing the show in coordinated red ensembles in New York City.

Check out Hathaway and Streep’s outfits, along with more of our favorite looks from the event at the Lincoln Center on Monday, April 20, here.

While arriving to the premiere, Streep, who reprises her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama, turned heads in a dramatic ensemble that her character would wholeheartedly approve of. The three-time Academy Award winner was dressed in an animal print Gucci fur coat with a gold chain belt, which she paired with black pants and pointed-toe pumps. A red purse tucked under one arm added a pop of color to Streep’s trendy ensemble, while she accessorized with gold jewelry, including earrings by FOPE, and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

Meryl Streep | The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

Streep, ever the trendsetter, has officially put her stamp of approval on the designer jacket that content creator and entrepreneur Alix Earle and three-time Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa have both been spotted in recently. While Earle donned the jacket in February for her trip to the 2026 Palm Tree Music Festival in Apsen, Lipa wore the luxury item in an Instagram photo dump the same month.

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More winning looks from Streep

Studded leather boots

Meryl Streep | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For a Monday recording of SiriusXM’s Front Row with her The Devil Wears Prada 2 castmates, including Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, Streep opted for a chic, monochromatic ensemble. All eyes were on her footwear, as the Only Murders in the Building star wore an incredibly cool pair of heeled black boots with silver studs by Bared ($399).

Trendy barrel pants

Meryl Streep | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

In yet another incredibly fashionable display that Priestly would certainly approve of, Streep was spotted in New York City’s Hudson Square yesterday in a sharp red and white outfit. Underneath a long red trench was a striped button-up, which was balanced out with a white pair of tailored pants ($181) by DISSH on her lower half. The Mama Mia! star’s accessories were on point, with a pair of Mejuri hoops ($348), pointed-toe red pumps, oval sunnies and a small black purse with gold hardware rounding out her look.

Bear in mind, Streep rocked each of these three looks in a single day—so the next time you’re feeling uninspired in the fashion department, just look to the superstar’s latest ensembles for all the outfit inspo you need.

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