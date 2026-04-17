‘Euphoria’ Returns, Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Single and the Biggest Celeb News of the Week

Another week, another incredibly long list of pop culture moments to discuss!

From Coachella to the WNBA draft and everything in between, there’s been no shortage of news across the celebrity world. So grab a snack, get comfortable and let us walk you through all the moments you’re definitely going to want to be looped in on from the last seven days.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G lit up Coachella 2026

The first weekend of Coachella took over the desert—and our social media timelines—all weekend long. Carpenter opened the inaugural night as the first headliner, lighting up the Main Stage with her Hollywood-themed production on Friday, April 10. Bieber slowed things down during his set on Saturday, April 11, keeping it lowkey with a mix of classic hits and newer faves. Then, Karol G made history on Sunday, April 12, becoming the first Latina to headline the festival.

Euphoria returned after four years

If you can believe it, the second season of Euphoria premiered back in 2022, and thus, it’s been over four years since the mega-popular HBO show hit our screens. Wild, right? Well, the characters are officially back, as Season 3 premiered on Sunday, April 12, and to paraphrase one Miss Dorothy Gale from Kansas, “Toto, we have a feeling we’re not in high school anymore.” Read our full recap of the first episode here!

The WNBA draft shook things up

The landscape of the WNBA shifted once again with the 2026 WNBA draft, which kicked off on Monday, April 13. The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd No. 1 overall following her impressive run on the UConn Huskies. As reported by NBC News, history was also made that evening, as the UCLA women’s basketball team became “the first school to have six players drafted.” And of course, there was plenty of incredible fashion on display at the event.

The Voice crowned its Season 29 winner

The Voice: Battle of Champions aired its two-night finale on Monday, April 13, and Tuesday, April 14, finally crowning the winner. After a stunning showing from the top nine in the semifinals, the field was narrowed to just four contestants for the finale. Ultimately, Alexia Jayy from Adam Levine’s team took home the prize, tying Levine for overall wins on the show with fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, who now both have four wins apiece.

Stylish stars took over the 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Many of Hollywood’s brightest style stars stopped by The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Tuesday, April 14. Tiffany Haddish, Brooks Nader and more walked the red carpet in dazzling designer looks, featuring both vintage and fresh-off-the-runway pieces. You can check out a few of our fave looks from the evening here!

Brianna LaPaglia was the latest to weigh in on the Alix Earle and Alex Cooper conversation

LaPaglia was the latest to comment on the recent ongoings between Earle and Cooper (if you’re out of the loop, read our full recap here!), appearing to take Earle’s side. “I was a fan of Alex Cooper before I knew the wrath of f------ Alex Cooper and what she does to people and how she treats people,” LaPaglia stated in part on TikTok. “I am friends with Alix Earle. Alix Earle told me everything that transpired between those two two years ago ... From what Alix Earle told me, Alex Cooper is a very, very mean person.” Earle hasn’t yet responded to the situation as of this article’s publication.

And finally, Olivia Rodrigo released her new single “drop dead”

Last but absolutely not least, OR3 is officially upon us! After months of teasing her highly anticipated third album, Rodrigo returned to the airwaves on Friday, April 17, with her new single, “drop dead” off of the upcoming you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. With a bouncy beat and lovestruck lyrics, it absolutely makes sense that the Grammy Award-winner is now in her pink era!

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